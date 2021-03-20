Bangladeshis decry crime in Broadway-Fillmore, seek help from police

Sheikh Rahman, a married father of three on Rother Avenue, was at a cousin's nearby house last September to fix the front door lock following a break-in. He was attacked by three teens who hit him in the face and body, and choked him from behind. They stole his identification, phone and $300.

The police arrived promptly, Sheikh Rahman said, but when he tried to show them where the assailants went, they showed a lack of urgency and told him to wait for a detective.

Soon, other acts of violence occurred. A bottle was thrown into a car window. Bullets were fired into a tenant's car and the second-floor of a nearby house.

Now, Sheikh Rahman is considering moving, despite owning three houses on the street.

"I like it here," he said. "My kids grew up here and were City Honors students and now go to university. But my children say they are scared, and they say maybe we have to sell the house and move from the city."

Hague, the UB student, said his car was parked in front of his house on Woltz Avenue last month when it was slammed into by a stolen car.

The teenagers were laughing when they got out of the stolen car and showed no fear of being caught, Hague said. By the time the police arrived 20 minutes later, they were long gone.

