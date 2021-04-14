Balloon Buddies spark joy at area nursing homes

"It seems like they're forgotten sometimes," Potts said of the residents.

They were delighted to receive them, Activities Director Amy McKnight said.

"We had tears, we had laughter, we had some pull it in bed with them," she said.

Autumn View is the fifth senior facility in the area to receive the creations from Balloon Masters. At each facility, families, staff and businesses are asked for donations. Once there is enough to cover a Buddy for all the residents, Potts and staff go to work.

The staff who came out to bring the bags of balloons into Autumn View Wednesday seemed just as excited as residents.

"This is a bit of a break from the day-to-day," said administrator Aaron Polanski. "The patients have something to talk about, something different."

There was a ban on visitors for months because of the pandemic, and now families can visit with a loved one unless the facility is in quarantine after someone there tests positive for the coronavirus.

Mary Satori, 85, of Blasdell, was all smiles when she got one of the Balloon Buddies. A resident for seven years, her husband died five years ago after 48 years of marriage.