Ball drop at Buffalo's Electric Tower is virtual this year
Ball drop at Buffalo's Electric Tower is virtual this year

Electric Tower ball drop

Buffalo's ball drop, shown here ringing in 2020, will be virtual this year.

 Derek Gee

The 33rd annual New Year's Eve ball drop at the Electric Tower in Roosevelt Square is going virtual to usher in 2021.

The event on Channel 7 WKBW-TV will begin at 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and include performances from the Goo Goo Dolls and the Buffalo Philharmonic Choir.

"We had harbored some concerns that the event would not take place this year due to the pandemic," said Paul Iskalo, whose development company owns the Electric Tower. "But the participants all agreed that the ball drop was an important tradition, one that even more so this year we needed to carry forward with."

Buffalo police will be deployed to keep people out of Roosevelt Square and an area surrounding it when the ball drops. 

Electric Tower

The Electric Tower, before the pandemic, during Buffalo's annual New Year's ball drop.

"We are going to have the area cordoned off, and cordoned pretty wide to avoid anybody getting into the area and congregating," Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The ball drop is being presented by 97 Rock and Channel 7 with the support of several sponsors, including M&T Bank, and the help of the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Place.

Proceeds will benefit the Police Athletic League.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

