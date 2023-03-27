ALBANY – Ahead of the April 1 state budget deadline, Gov. Kathy Hochul has set out a top negotiating priority. At a news conference last Wednesday, Hochul stated that, "Protecting New Yorkers is my No. 1 priority. Full stop."

After Republicans effectively stressed rising crime during the 2022 governor’s race, Hochul is trying to push through another revision to the state’s bail laws, amid heavy pushback from Democrats who control the State Senate and Assembly.

At the same time, Hochul’s agenda has gotten a boost from an unlikely source. The New York Times reported this week that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire founder of Bloomberg L.P., has donated $5 million to help fund an issue-oriented nonprofit group, American Opportunity, that is promoting Hochul’s agenda as she faces opposition on numerous fronts from the Legislature.

In her remarks Wednesday, Hochul said she supported the premise of the 2019 law eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges: That financial means should not dictate whether a person is released from jail to await trial.

"But since the bail laws were passed in 2019, there’s been a number of revisions," she said. "That's not a sign of the original bill’s failure. It's a sign of our collective commitment to get it right."

Hochul is trying to change a provision of the 2019 law requiring judges to use the "least restrictive" means to ensure a defendant returns to court. She said that would avoid confusion with other parts of law giving judges greater discretion over whether to require bail in violent felony or serious misdemeanor cases.

"I want to remove any question about whether a judge has discretion to set bail," Hochul said. "I want to make it absolutely clear that judges have both the authority and the accountability for these important decisions."

Citing new state data from the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Hochul said that while shootings were down in New York, the state’s crime "index" – which includes murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft – saw a 21% spike statewide between 2021 and 2022.

Outside New York City, the rise was 14%, with that overall increase driven by increases in larceny and motor vehicle theft. On the other hand, the murder rate was down 11% outside New York City and in the state as a whole.

Hochul doubled-down on the bail issue after both the state Senate and Assembly rejected Hochul’s proposal in their one-house budget plans released in mid-March, one of many instances where the Legislature disagreed with the governor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Republicans blaming the 2019 bail law for rising crime was comparable to recent comments by Republicans, who blamed Silicon Valley Bank's recent collapse on the company's liberal politics.

"We've always been interested in fighting crime, but again, comparing the bail reforms we've done around misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies to a spike in violent crime is as absurd as comparing the 'wokeness' of the bank to the bank's failure," Stewart-Cousins said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said last week that we’re "not going to incarcerate people into crime dropping. And I just think if people want to continue that narrative, it works politically, God bless them. That's not going to solve the problem. I think responsible people want responsible solutions."

A recent study, conducted by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, found that recidivism actually was down for less serious crimes since the 2019 law took effect, while there was "no clear effect in either direction for cases remaining bail eligible."

Bloomberg’s backing of Hochul has added an additional wrinkle both to the crime issue and to state budget talks generally.

The nonprofit backing Hochul's agenda, American Opportunities, is affiliated with several officials from the Democratic Governors Association, a group that works to elect Democratic governors across the country.

Bloomberg gave $5 million to the group even though he did not financially support Hochul during her 2022 election campaign. But Hochul’s budget has aspects likely appealing to Bloomberg, including no income tax hike on high earners, as well as lifting the cap on charter schools in New York City, two more issues where the Legislature disagrees with the Democratic governor.

The Times also reported that a top Hochul fundraiser was soliciting smaller donations for the group. But who else is giving likely will not be known until July, when a filing from the nonprofit is due with state lobbying regulators.

The group is running millions of dollars in television ads, as well as mailers asking New York residents to contact their lawmakers and press for Hochul’s agenda.

The group's website states that Hochul is "prioritizing public safety and is dedicated to making New York the best place to raise a family – without raising income taxes." The website notes Hochul's efforts to fight gun violence – a longtime major priority for Bloomberg – but does not mention the bail issue.

Bloomberg’s support of Hochul’s agenda has angered some Democrats in the Legislature, who recall their fights with the former New York City mayor over issues like the his police department’s widespread use of "stop and frisk" in minority communities. And they note that Bloomberg, one of America's richest people, is leading the fight in New York against increased income taxes.