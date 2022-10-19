Bag 'em up! Buffalo's annual leaf recycling program has begun

Buffalo's annual leaf recycling program has started, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced. Through Dec. 1, leaves and yard debris in clear plastic or paper bags will be collected at the curb and composted.

The mayor noted that there is no limit to the number of bags that can be placed at the curb. He warned that those who rake their leaves into the street may be served with a summons.

"I’m calling on city residents to Bag It, Buffalo, as part of our Leaf Recycling Program, designed to keep our streets and storm drains clean and clear in neighborhoods citywide,” said Mayor Brown.

“I appreciate the cooperation of residents in helping this year’s bagged leaf collection process run as smoothly as possible and encourage them to learn about the different leaf recycling collection alternatives available to them so that our community can continue to properly recycle, saving taxpayer dollars by keeping leaves out of landfills.”

City residents also can drop off yard debris at Geiter Done of Western New York, 383 Babcock St., which is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Proof of residency is required.