Badly injured driver freed from car following hourlong rescue effort
Emergency responders from throughout central Niagara County worked for nearly an hour to free a driver whose car went off the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire Saturday afternoon in the Town of Lockport, fire officials said.

The unidentified driver was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which shut down a mile-long section of busy South Transit Road in both directions for 3½ hours, said South Lockport Fire Chief Chris McClune.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at the entrance to the Woodlands manufactured home community, 6237 S. Transit Road.

At one point, as many as 15 to 20 people, including members of the public along with fire, police and rescue personnel, worked to free the driver, the car's only occupant, after firefighters doused the flames. Crews used "jaws of life" extrication tools to rip off the roof and driver's side door to the car.

State police are investigating the crash.

