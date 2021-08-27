The Covid-19 virus is spreading, particularly the highly contagious Delta variant.

Hospitalizations, after dropping to their lowest point of the pandemic just six weeks ago, are up again.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other officials are sounding the alarm. Restrictions, including masks for all Erie County students returning to the classroom, are back.

But lost in all of that is a simple fact: The vaccines are doing exactly what we were told they would do.

Patient counts from the region's major hospitals show the vast majority of people receiving care for Covid-19 – 70% – are unvaccinated. Further, some of the vaccinated patients came in for another reason, without showing symptoms, but tested positive upon admission. And nearly all of the rest had a compromised immune system that limited their body's ability to fight off the virus.

New state and federal data also vividly illustrates the point that vaccinations are highly effective at keeping people infected with Covid-19 from getting so sick they require treatment in a hospital.

"I will tell you I have had several patients tell me that they regretted not getting vaccinated," said Dr. Kevin Shiley, Catholic Health's medical director of infection prevention.

Studies do show the vaccine loses its effectiveness over time, and it is not as effective against the Delta variant raging here and across the country as it was against earlier strains of the virus.

But, experts say, "breakthrough" infections among the fully vaccinated are rare and the vaccine remains the best possible protection against an infection or serious illness from Covid-19. And, they say, the rollout of vaccine booster shots only will strengthen this protection in the coming months.

"It's still going to keep you from dying," said Dr. John Sellick Jr., an epidemiologist who oversees infectious disease control at Kaleida Health and the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Western New York Health System. "It's still going to keep you from getting extremely sick. But there are going to be some breakthroughs."

State and local health officials typically don't release Covid-19 hospitalization information broken down by whether the patients are vaccinated.

But Poloncarz in a tweet earlier this month offered a glimpse at the data.

"Based on reports from the hospitals, on Aug. 8, approximately 66% of all COVID patients were unvaccinated," Poloncarz tweeted. "Some vaccinated patients presented with COVID symptoms, others with other matters (broken leg, etc.) and COVID was determined by a test at the time of admission."

Covid-19 cases still rising, prompting mask-wearing inside Highmark Stadium Statistics released this week by Erie County show rapidly growing case numbers for four straight weeks, as well as rising hospitalizations since the end of July.

A county Health Department spokeswoman deferred to the hospitals for the underlying patient numbers.

Erie County Medical Center had 25 Covid-19 patients as of Tuesday, according to spokesman Peter Cutler. Five were fully vaccinated and 20 were unvaccinated.

In recent weeks, ECMC's fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients either came into the hospital for treatment of another issue, such as a broken bone, and tested positive when they were screened for the virus, or they have a serious underlying health issue, said Dr. Sam Cloud, an associate medical director who works in the emergency room. Those pre-existing conditions include, as an example, severe, uncontrolled diabetes.

Among unvaccinated patients, they tend to skew a little younger than previous waves of the virus, Cloud said, with many in their 30s, 40s and 50s – a group less likely to be vaccinated than the region's older population – and many have comorbidities such as obesity.

And compared to the vaccinated patients, Cloud said, "Unvaccinated patients are sicker."

In fact, there is another group: vaccinated people who come into the ER with mild symptoms but aren't sick enough from Covid-19 to require admission and, therefore, aren't part of the hospital's patient count, Cloud said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At Kaleida Health hospitals, the 40 Covid-19 patients as of Tuesday include 24 who were unvaccinated, three with an unknown status and 13 who were vaccinated, said spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani.

The 13 fully vaccinated patients included 11 who came in with Covid-19 symptoms such as general weakness, shortness of breath and body aches, she said.

Kaleida Health's Sellick said vaccinated patients in the hospital often are cancer patients, undergoing chemotherapy, or they are recipients of transplanted organs – in both cases, the vaccine won't work as well for them.

Catholic Health, for its part, had 36 Covid-19 patients on Monday, Shiley said: 27 were unvaccinated and nine of them were fully vaccinated. Of the fully vaccinated group, four were symptomatic and five came to the hospital for another reason.

As is the case elsewhere, nearly all of the significantly ill patients either were unvaccinated or, if vaccinated, had an underlying condition that put them at greater risk, Shiley said.

"That really is the vast, vast majority of people who are hospitalized following a breakthrough," he said.

Hospitalizations in the five-county Western New York region have fluctuated but peaked at 548 patients on Dec. 10. They fell as low as 14 patients on July 14 and again on July 15 before rising to 122 as of Tuesday, state data shows.

"Our hospitalization numbers are a fraction of what they were six months ago or a year ago," Sellick said.

The recent rise comes amid the spread of Delta and as time passes from the date of vaccination for those who got the shot when it first became available.

"We are seeing more people develop Covid after full vaccination," Shiley said.

Still he compares getting vaccinated to wearing a seat belt while driving: You still can get hurt or killed in an accident while belted but doing so greatly increases your chances of surviving without serious injury.

Even if the effectiveness has fallen from 90% to 80%, Shiley said, "That's still pretty good."

And it's important to contrast the small number of vaccinated patients in the hospital relative to the hundreds of thousands of people getting vaccinated in the region, experts said.

The state Department of Health last week released the results of a first-of-its-kind study showing unvaccinated adults were 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated adults to be hospitalized for Covid-19.

+2 New York's Covid-19 vaccine study brings mostly good pandemic news A first-in-the-nation vaccine study showed that unvaccinated adults in New York were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 than those fully vaccinated.

And the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its own research showing unvaccinated people around the country are 29 times more likely than the fully vaccinated to require hospital care for a Covid-19 infection.

Officials noted the difference between states in the Northeast, with a high vaccination rate and relatively low hospitalization rate, and states in the South with a lower vaccination rate and a surge in hospitalizations.

"So far, our curve is staying very flat," Sellick said. "We're holding up OK so far."

The warm weather allowing people to spend time outdoors has helped to keep infections down, the hospital officials said, but fall brings a return to the classroom for children, many unvaccinated, and the promise of cooler weather driving gatherings indoors.

"There's a large pool of susceptible people out there, and there's a lot of virus, too," Shiley said.

Cloud, among others, notes the flu vaccine formula is recalibrated each year and suggests further tweaking of the Covid-19 vaccine could help address new variants. And the vaccine booster shots will help extend vaccine effectiveness.

He noted ECMC about a month ago had just two Covid-19 patients, before that number rose to nearly 30 and returned to 25.

Still, Cloud said, "I'm hopeful that we're not going to see a catastrophic rise in hospitalizations."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.