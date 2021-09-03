 Skip to main content
Bacteria jump closes Olcott beach for the season
flooding lake ontario HICKEY

Waves wash over Krull Park Beach in Olcott on May 14, 2019, as Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg looks on. 

 John Hickey/News file photo

Elevated levels of E. coli bacteria caused the Niagara County Health Department to close Krull Park Beach in Olcott to swimmers Thursday, and it will not reopen this year.

Timothy R. Horanburg, supervisor of the Town of Newfane, which operates the beach, said the beach on the Lake Ontario shore was going to be closed this weekend anyway, because of a lack of lifeguards.

Thus, Paul R. Dicky, the county environmental health director, said the county won't bother retesting the water this year to see if the bacteria level has fallen since the samples taken Wednesday, which resulted in the closure order.

"I was told it was some of the most aggressive wave action they've seen in a while," Dicky said. "Anytime the sediments are stirred up, it seems to raise the bacteria level."

This was the third bacteria-related closure of the beach this year.

