Backpack giveaway to be held Sunday in honor of Dr. Jonathan Daniels

A school supplies giveaway in honor of the late Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels will be held Sunday afternoon at Urban Family Practice in East Buffalo.

The Jonathan D. Daniels, M.D., Memorial School Drive, which the University at Buffalo plans to make an annual event, will provide free backpacks and school supplies to Buffalo children in kindergarten through 12th grade. A total of 300 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, which were donated by the students, faculty and staff of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event starts at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Urban Family Practice at 1315 Jefferson Ave.

Daniels, a well-known Buffalo pediatrician who also was associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School, and two of his daughters, Jordan A., 27, and Jensen A., 23, died July 4 in a fire at their Huntington Avenue home. Daniels was a mentor for many medical students at the Jacobs School, including Beatrice Gonzalez.

Before his tragic death, Daniels and Gonzalez had been planning such a school supply drive over the summer. In a statement from UB, Gonzalez said she was even more determined to go ahead with the event after losing her mentor.

"Dr. Daniels and I shared a lot of visions and this backpack event was one of them," said Gonzalez, who received her master's degree from the Jacobs School in May. "The idea behind it was to give students the resources that many of us didn't have when we grew up. After his death, it was important for me to continue his legacy and to move forward with our vision."