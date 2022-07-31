Backpack drive honors late pediatrician on Jefferson Avenue

Daniel Popoola remembers his admission letter to Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at University at Buffalo. At the bottom of the letter was a handwritten message from associate director of admissions, Dr. Jonathan Daniels, that said, “I’m looking forward to seeing you in class.”

While he doesn’t know what Daniels' exact intention was, Popoola knows that by writing this encouraging note to a stranger, Daniels furthered his excitement to begin school.

It’s this same desire to invest in students that inspired the first annual Jonathan D. Daniels, MD Memorial School Drive outside his office, Urban Family Practice, serving the Jefferson Avenue community that he worked in for over 20 years.

On July 4, Daniels, 53, and two of his daughters, Jordan, 27, and Jensen, 23, died in a fire at their Huntington Avenue house. Another daughter, Jillian, and his wife, Janessa Givens-Daniels, survived.

Even in his absence, Daniels’ involvement in the drive was present as his former patients and loved ones stood in line to receive school supplies and a sign with instructions for the event that read, “This is a memorial for Dr. Jonathan Daniels. This is an event he wanted for the community. Let us celebrate his life and his mission.”

“With your guidance, we will get through this,” an event organizer, friend and colleague of Daniels, Emmekunla Nylander, told attendees.

The drive included more than 300 backpacks filled with school supplies that were donated by Jacobs students, faculty, staff and other community members and given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. Still, there are additional materials that weren’t able to be distributed this year and will be given out during the second drive next year, Nylander said.

Beatrice Gonzalez, who was planning the event with Daniels, felt an even deeper motivation to organize the drive after his passing.

“Dr. Daniels and I shared a lot of visions and this backpack event was one of them,” Gonzalez said. “The idea behind it was to give students the resources that many of us didn’t have when we grew up. After his death, it was important for me to continue his legacy and to move forward with our vision.”

The event was held with regard to educational and pediatric health because the way children respond to school is a crucial aspect of their wellness, said Nathaniel Graves, a volunteer and Jacobs School student.

“When you invest in these kids now at this age, you help put them on a path towards investing in themselves, investing in their education, being excited about school and those small kinds of nuances at such a young age have such impact as they grow older.”

An event that benefits youth perfectly embodies who Daniels was as a person, said his friend, Monika McFoy, who brought her nieces, nephew and daughters to receive backpacks.

“He was always working to improve our community. He served youth regularly, that was just who he was,” she said.

Many of the volunteers were Jacobs students, grateful for Daniels bringing them in to the school and ready to continue his legacy by paying it forward, Nylander said.

“It’s heartwarming, it’s overwhelming. It brings tears to my eyes to know that we have support of the community and people from Jacobs School of Medicine on this mission to provide backpacks to the community,” she said.