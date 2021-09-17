Backed by court rulings, India Walton readies for Byron Brown's write-in campaign

“He is not allowed to use the legal process for new rules for him and for him alone,” she said.

Walton said the Brown legal maneuver had cost her campaign “tens of thousands of dollars” while noting taxpayers were also billed for the legal effort the county Board of Elections took to defend its ruling denying Brown’s access to the ballot.

“For me and my campaign, it’s not about keeping him off the ballot,” she said. “It’s about setting a bad precedent. Rules are the rules.”

She also acknowledged that voters could be confused about the machinations involved in establishing the mechanics of voting on Nov. 2.

“It’s all very confusing, even to me,” she said. “Not having him on the ballot means folks either vote for the endorsed Democratic nominee – which is me – or go through a trail of changes to find a spot to write his name in.

“It takes a very motivated person to go through all of those steps,” she added. “Good luck to him.”

