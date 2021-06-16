Back to normal for Queen of Heaven Carnival

Festivals and carnivals that had spent weeks planning to keep people distant to limit capacity have some more work to do, now that restrictions have been lifted.

Queen of Heaven's carnival was planning to erect fencing around the West Seneca grounds to limit access to the event, which had been an annual one until it was canceled last year.

The church was notified by the Erie County Health Department that it does not have to erect gates for the festival July 9-11.

"The news we just got is that we will pretty much back to the normal carnival," said the Rev. Gregory Faulhaber, pastor of the church. "We'll have to change everything back."

He said a lot of planning had gone into safety protocols, including ordering fencing and planning to sell tickets to limit the capacity to a maximum of 5,000 at one time.

"Fortunately, we didn't start selling them yet," he said.

The carnival was going to have three admission gates and sell $3 tickets in advance. Workers at the gates would keep track of the capacity, and as people left, more tickets were going to be made available.

"That was going to be very complicated," Faulhaber said.

