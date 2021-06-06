Valerie Brown pulls her gold Ford Explorer into a spot near the back door, and steps onto the pavement for the first time in months. It’s 6:57 a.m. The sun peeks through the clouds to illuminate the morning.

It’s brighter than when she was last here.

She uses her ID badge to buzz into the employee entrance of the Stanley G. Falk School. She’s carrying a large iced vanilla coffee with cream – her every-morning drink, a sure sign her routine is back. It’s a warm late-May day, and the Tim Hortons cup is sweating. Brown isn’t. Last time she was here, the opposite was true. Back then, Brown was feeling the perspiration of sickness. She was winded and achy; her wounded lungs soon wouldn’t allow a full breath.

That was 92 days ago. The coronavirus was slicing through the region and it slammed hard into Brown, a 62-year-old educator who leads an American Sign Language class at Falk high school. Covid-19 raged through Brown’s body just when she had her students just where she needed them. “I need to get better, because these kids count on me,” she said back then. “It’s killing me now that I can’t be there for them.”

Teaching ASL is her primary duty, but her role extends far beyond. Brown prepares students for life. She provides discipline and love, accountability and possibility, aspiration and inspiration. At Falk, where classes are smaller and the support that students receive is higher, that’s especially true. Brown had been working with her students and their parents on organization, behavior, showing up to class on time, making plans for work and school after graduation. She had her students where she needed them to be – and then Covid swiped her away.

It nearly killed her.

But today, after a two-week hospitalization, more than two months of rehabilitation and a double dose of vaccination, Brown is back – and she is balancing that coffee cup as a colleague receiving line awaits: Kathy Genetti, who runs the cafeteria. Patricia Murray, the main office secretary. Brown's smile broadens as she reaches her classroom: It’s decorated in an array of balloons, with “WELCOME BACK” spelled out in neon paper.

She’s ready to get to business, but this is a moment to soak in.

But not for long, and not alone.

“Ahhh!” Brown squeals as one of her colleagues, Kyrstin Lekki, a physical education teacher, walks in. “Hi sweetie, how are you?”

“I missed you,” Lekki says.

“I missed you too,” Brown answers.

Others are peeking into the doorway. Lekki exits with a “Good to see you, Ms. Brown!” and another colleague walks in.

“Let me give you a hug,” Brown says to Rebecca Loomis, the staffer who took over her classes for three months. “Thank you for holding it down, sweetheart. I appreciate everything you did.”

Loomis is near tears. “Everyone missed you so much,” she says.

It was no sure thing they were going to get Val Brown back.

...

“I’m really tired. I think I need to rest.”

On a February afternoon, Brown was trying to be polite. But being hospitable in a hospital is hard, especially when you can’t breathe.

Earlier in February, she had tested positive for Covid-19, as had her sister Karen McClearn, with whom she shares a Lancaster home. They moved in together after Brown’s husband died four years ago.

Brown had been admitted to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital the prior week. McClearn fared reasonably well, but Covid ravaged Brown's lungs. A couple of evenings earlier, when Brown was having difficulty climbing the stairs of their two-story home, McClearn called an ambulance. Brown was diagnosed with a clot in her lungs.

Even as she was admitted to the Covid wing, Brown was chatty and engaging. Tired, yes, but freely talking and openly expressing her faith. She considered her sister's ambulance call to be an act of divine intervention. “The clot I had in my lungs is why I couldn’t breathe,” she said later. “Had my sister not called the ambulance when she did – had she just got me up the stairs and helped me into bed – I never would have woken up the next morning.”

Hours after settling into her hospital room, Brown agreed to share her experience with The Buffalo News. But when we visited a couple of days later, the tone had changed. “She received some bad news,” the charge nurse mentioned as we neared her room on the hospital’s third floor. Another nurse was leaving as we entered to find Brown sitting in the chair next to her bed.

“I need to get my oxygen up,” said Brown, whose oxygenation level at one point dipped to a dangerously low 77%. (A healthy person is in the mid- to high 90s.) Cradled in her hand was a clear oxygen mask, connected by tube to a machine designed to deliver what her lungs couldn’t get on their own.

“It’s hard for me to talk right now,” Brown said, lifting the oxygen mask to her mouth and nose. Her eyelids were heavy but perked to life briefly when someone in the room said, “I’ll be praying for you.”

“Thank you,” she said.

...

Over the next two weeks, Brown had to fight hard for her life. She was put on high-flow oxygen, a frequently used tool used to try to keep patients off of ventilators. High flow can be physically limiting. The air is pumped through a tube, which relegates you to your bed and barely allows you to reach a portable toilet that is positioned only feet away. You wear that oxygen mask day and night. It’s a lifeline, and a chain.

“It becomes just as much of a mental fight,” said Sarah Dempsey, a registered nurse at Millard Fillmore Suburban who treated Brown. “You’re bound to your bed. You’re isolated. And you’re scared ... You have to fight for yourself – mentally, emotionally – beyond just the physical aspects of Covid.”

Brown fought. When her doctors, nurses and therapists asked her to lie prone – on her stomach, which, uncomfortable as it is, allows the lungs to open up – she did. “She had to do it, and she was always willing to do it,” Dempsey said.

She was willing to do everything it took to get her oxygen level up and keep it up with her own lungs doing the work.

When that happened, she could go home.

...

Covid isn’t just about who lives and who dies. Most people live. But the question that persists for many is this:

What kind of life will you live?

Brown was wrestling with that on one of the happiest days of her Covid ordeal: The day she was discharged from the hospital. Fate foreshadowed the obstacles to come even before she was wheeled out the door. On a Tuesday in early March, her doctors told her she would be released that afternoon. But a glitch was holding up approval of a prescription she needed to go home. So around 5 p.m. that evening, Brown was waiting for her phone to ring, hoping for an automated call from her drugstore to say her clot-preventing medication was ready to be picked up. When the good news came, Brown’s jubilant disposition returned, too. “You are a love,” she said over the phone to the drugstore attendant. “Thank you very much – and now I can go home.”

She pressed and said, “Let’s get Karen on the phone.” Moments later, her sister on the line, Brown said, “Hey babe. Come and get me darling!”

Within 25 minutes, McClearn was standing in her doorway. Brown was out of her hospital gown and in a sweatshirt, ready to go home.

“Thank you, Jesus!” Brown said as her sister leaned over the bed to embrace her. Noticing McClearn’s tears, Brown looked at her and said, playfully, “Don’t start!”

McClearn, overcome with emotion, simply said, “Thank you, Lord.”

The reunion complete, a nurse gave parting instructions. Brown was ready for weeks, possibly months, of rehabilitation to strengthen her lungs and with it, the rest of her body. Asked if she expected to get back to her classroom this school year, she shook her head. “I don’t think so,” she said.

She was grateful to be breathing freely and going home. Anything more was beyond her thinking.

...

“I’m blessed, and glad to be back!”

At Falk School on this early May morning, Ms. Brown – hardly anyone calls her “Val” inside these walls – is saying those words on repeat. She means them in a couple of ways: She’s grateful for this job – she cares about the kids and the chance to help shape their futures. But she is also grateful for her recovery – even though she is hardly back to full health.

Brown’s rehabilitation built her lungs back to strength, which was aided by a sweep of fortuitous timing: She had given up smoking already. In the hospital, Brown learned she has diabetes. She responded by cutting her diet in half and is down 30 pounds. Walking independently was no longer a problem, though her joints ache. Brown is on medication for a pulmonary embolism, which her doctor is still eyeing closely. Her doctor had her wait until completing her second vaccine dose to return to work. (Brown was unvaccinated when she contracted Covid.)

Now, with only a few weeks left in the school year, it is time to get back to work.

When the students are finally in front of her, Ms. Brown is back. She settles into the front of the room, leads them through sign-language alphabet, catches up on on their projects – and even more so, on their lives. Two young men, days from graduation, tell Brown about their plans: One is headed to community college, the other to work as an auto mechanic.

One of the boys says he started a part-time job recently.

“How’s it going?” she asks

“It’s good,” he says. “I’m up $2,000.”

“Wonderful! So I can borrow, right?” She adds a warm laugh.

They are on track and heading upward. So is Ms. Brown.

