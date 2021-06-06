Related to this story

A somber reality from Covid-19 intensive care unit: 'Time of death is 12:53 p.m.'
  • 6 min to read

Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon and reporter Tim O’Shei have been shadowing medical workers on the job since spring. As we near the one-year mark of the pandemic, we will be publishing a series called “Dispatches from the Front Line.” This report, from the medical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center, is the first.