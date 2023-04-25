Donations of baby bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, diapers, pacifiers, lotion, baby cereal, baby food, formula (Enfamil) and new baby clothes can be dropped off at the following locations.

Women United works with the United Way to improve lives and build a better future for all in the county, as well as inspire and bring value to women. It hosts its annual membership social May 17 at Brickyard Brewing Company in Lewiston. Learn more and RSVP by email at jbeaton@financialguide.com or call 716-731-4580.