The Women United of Greater Niagara Baby Supply Drive continues through Monday at several sites in Niagara County.
Donations of baby bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, diapers, pacifiers, lotion, baby cereal, baby food, formula (Enfamil) and new baby clothes can be dropped off at the following locations.
• United Way of Greater Niagara, 6420 Inducon Drive W., Suite B2, Sanborn
• Salon Diaz, 4613 Military Road and M&T Bank, 750 Main St., Niagara Falls
• Northwest Bank, 500 Center St., Village of Lewiston
• Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive, City of Lockport
Donations will benefit the Lockport CareNet Pregnancy Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids, and Catholic Charities’ Women, Infants & Children Support Program of Niagara County.
Women United works with the United Way to improve lives and build a better future for all in the county, as well as inspire and bring value to women. It hosts its annual membership social May 17 at Brickyard Brewing Company in Lewiston. Learn more and RSVP by email at jbeaton@financialguide.com or call 716-731-4580.
