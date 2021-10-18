 Skip to main content
Baby rhinoceros born at Buffalo Zoo
Baby rhinoceros born at Buffalo Zoo

Buffalo Zoo baby rhinoceros born Oct 16 2021

Tashi, a one-horned rhinoceros, with her baby female calf at the Buffalo Zoo. The calf was born Oct. 16, 2021.  

 Courtesy of Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo's one-horned rhinoceros, Tashi, gave birth to a female calf Saturday, the zoo announced Monday.

er the next few weeks, the zoo's animal care and veterinary teams will be monitoring the health of both Tashi and her new calf. Both are currently faring well, according to zoo officials.

The calf is Tashi's fifth, but the first one with a male rhino named George who previously resided at the Buffalo Zoo, but now lives at another facility.

Tashi's pregnancy was based on a recommendation from the greater one-horned rhino Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The plan is designed to maintain genetically diverse and stable captive populations of various species of animals that are exhibited at zoos.   

