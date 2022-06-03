Baby names stayed fairly stable during the pandemic. Marriage rates, not so much

New York State may be among the most diverse states in the U.S. when it comes to immigrants – with more than 800 languages spoken in New York City alone – but the most popular names for boys and girls remain those that anyone who lives here, or visits regularly, would easily recognize.

Liam, Noah, Lucas, Jacob and Ethan remain the top names for boys in the state, respectively, Names.org reports, followed in order of the top 10 by Joseph, Michael, James, Benjamin and Oliver.

For girls, the most popular names are Olivia, Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Isabella, Mia, Amelia, Ava, Luna and Leah.

Liam and Olivia also are the most popular names nationwide.

Chaim and Vito and Chaya and Gianna also can be found on the state list, though lots farther down.

The Social Security Administration annually publishes the total number for all first names from Social Security card applications for births that occur in America. The list dates to 1880, but the names take time to compile, so the website uses data on the actual births from the five most recent years available to establish projections for the current year, including the names above.

Oliver is a trending name new to the list for boys this year. Six of top 10 names are also on the national top 10 list. The exceptions: Jacob, Ethan, Joseph and Michael.

Nine of New York’s top 10 girl’s names are on the national list, with Leah as the lone exception, putting Leah Samol, The Buffalo News' deputy design director who puts together WNY Refresh, in popular company.

Let’s talk marriage: It looks like the pandemic has put a dent in another American institution – marriage.

The marriage rate – the number of marriages per 1,000 population – fell 16.4% from 2019 to 2020, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics reported last month.

The rates for both years, 6.1 and 5.1 marriages per 1,000, is lower than rates measured as far back as 1900.

Rates declined in 46 states and the District of Columbia in the first full year of the pandemic, but they were hardly uniform, according to a map-based feature on the NCHS web site, “Stats of the States.”

Rates in Illinois, Michigan and New York were 3.9, 4.2 and 4.5, respectively. Many states in the South and north central portions of the U.S. trended slightly higher than that. Nevada rates were 21 per 1,000, three times that of all other states two years ago, though it was a 19% drop from the previous year.

The biggest declines occurred in Hawaii (47.9%), California (43.9%), New Mexico (43.3%) and New York (37.5%). All other declines were statistically significant, save for Idaho, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to the CDC. Marriage rates jumped in Montana, Texas, Alabama and Utah.

