Babies can now get Covid shots, but WNY vaccination rates for very young remain low

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for children as young as 6 months old to get the Covid-19 vaccine in June, but there haven't been many takers.

In Western New York and across the state, less than 5% of eligible infants and toddlers, up to 4 years old, have received even a single dose of either pediatric Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Steven Lana, a pediatrician and senior partner at Delaware Pediatrics in Buffalo, said that early on, he had longer discussions with parents who were resistant to getting their children vaccinated. But that's less true now.

"They’ve had their minds made up," he said. "They’re just not interested in the conversation."

Many others who were undecided are taking a wait-and-see approach, he said. They don't want their children to be among first to receive a new vaccine, like the one available now for children ages 6 months to 5 years, which received emergency use authorization in mid-June.

The Erie County state of emergency has ended. What comes next? The decision by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to end the county's yearslong state of emergency marked not only a step toward normalcy, but the end of a political battle.

Lana and other pediatricians say they can only stress that the vaccination is safe and that the time to get children vaccinated against Covid-19 is now.

Children of all ages have the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates, compared with adults of any age group, according to state data. While infants and toddlers have the lowest vaccination rate by far, only 39% of children ages 5 to 11 have received even a single shot of the vaccine. That percentage climbs to 65% in children ages 12 to 17.

Reasons for resistance

The vaccination landscape is very different now than it was in 2020 and early 2021, when vaccines were scarce or non-existent, and Covid-19-related fatalities were high. Then, the narrative was that adults, especially seniors, were at high risk for serious illness and death, recalled Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz, pediatric chief of service at Kaleida Health and president of the UBMD Pediatrics Medical Group.

Older age groups were prioritized over younger age groups, with health professionals pointing out that children were at much lower risk than adults to become seriously ill or die.

Employers, governments and event organizers also placed tough restrictions on adults who refused to get vaccinated. As a result, the data show that among adults, 65% to 95% of adults across age groups are considered fully vaccinated in this region, though the totals still fall below the statewide vaccination rate.

But many restrictions have been relaxed or ended since then. Many adults are choosing not to get booster shots for themselves or new vaccines for their kids, especially the youngest ones, since they are considered to be at the lowest risk .

Some parents are also continuing to see and believe false claims circulating on social media networks against the vaccine, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

"I can understand how parents may become hesitant if they don't understand that their source of information is questionable and that what they're hearing is not the truth," she said.

WNY's poor overall health contributes to much higher Covid-19 death rates Even before the Covid-19 health crisis, many Western New York counties have long ranked near the bottom of the list when it comes to good community health.

Why vaccinate now?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

While it is true that younger children are at much lower risk for suffering serious illness if they contract Covid-19, that's only one narrow angle of a bigger picture.

"There’s some urgency for young children – or all children, for that matter – to get vaccinated now," Lipshultz said.

Among things he and other pediatricians ask parents to consider:

• The next surge in Covid-19 cases is expected to begin in the fall, as the weather gets colder and more children head back to school or daycare programs. But it takes two or three shots, spaced weeks apart, for children to have full Covid-19 vaccination protection.

• While young children and infants are at much lower risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus, compared with adults, they are very likely to to transmit Covid-19 to family members who are in close contact with them, placing others at greater risk. The latest variants of Covid-19 are highly contagious.

• Kids infected with Covid-19 can develop a rare complication called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, in which a child's own immune system starts attacking their body, landing some children in pediatric critical care units.

Lipshultz said more than 50 children have been hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital in recent months with serious symptoms related to Covid-19.

"The rate of infections has been escalating for children across the United States," he said.

Uneven outreach

Erie County has worked with Oishei Children's Hospital, is reaching out to immigrant communities and promoting the ongoing Vax Visit home vaccination program, which brings the Covid-19 vaccine to both infants, children and adults where they live, Burstein said. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the county at 716-858-2929.

Lana said Delaware Pediatrics offers Covid-19 vaccination clinics, as well as shots during one-on-one appointments and annual physicals. His group offers the Pfizer pediatric vaccine, which requires three doses for children ages 6 months to 4 years, and two doses for those 5 and up. Others are offering the two-shot Moderna vaccine for children.

Lipshultz, whose UBMD Pediatrics Medical Group is home to the largest group of pediatric subspecialists in the region, said many University at Buffalo-affiliated physicians volunteer their time at clinics. They are particularly motivated to reach out to their patients, who are being treated for other serious health issues and would be at higher risk for health complications if they contract Covid-19.

"This is our mission, our life’s work, and we take it very seriously," said Lipshultz, who also chairs the Department of Pediatrics at the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

But in speaking with colleagues, he and Burstein are aware that not all pediatricians are making the same push. Burstein said she thinks that has likely contributed to Erie County vaccination clinics getting some parents coming to them.

Lipshultz said some pediatric offices may simply be grappling with staffing problems.

Medical Health Associates, the largest pediatric group in Western New York, with eight offices in Amherst, Grand Island, Orchard Park, Alden and Buffalo, lists Covid-19 resources on its websites. But as of this past week, the sites shared outdated information about Covid-19 vaccine eligibility. They didn't mention the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available to children as young as 6 months.

The pediatric group's websites also didn't tell families that they offer the Covid-19 vaccine. Instead, they refer families to Erie and Niagara county health departments, and to drugstore chains.

CEO Christopher Tirabassi said the pediatric group does offer the vaccine to all eligible children, but how the different locations offer it is "variable." He also said families are encouraged to speak with their pediatricians about any Covid-19 vaccination concerns.