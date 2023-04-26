Just Buffalo Literary Center's BABEL author series for 2023-24 will feature Jhumpa Lahiri, Michelle Zauner, John Irving and Kiese Laymon.

Pulitzer prize-winning authors headline BABEL's 2022-2023 season The first half of the season will kick-off with journalist and environmentalist Elizabeth Kolbert at Kleinhans Music Hall on Oct. 22, with novelist and journalist Omar El Akkad coming Nov. 10. The second half will feature novelist and short story writer Anthony Doerr on March 30, 2023, followed by journalist Isabel Wilkerson on April 26.

“We’re so excited for readers to delve into the works of these writers,” said Barbara Cole, Just Buffalo's artistic director and curator of the BABEL series.

“On the surface, each one seems so different from the others. Lahiri’s writing is quiet and meditative, whereas Laymon’s is so rhythmic it almost reverberates off the page," Cole said. "Irving is just a legend, having written so many beloved novels, whereas Zauner is a newcomer to many.

"But, once you dig down a little deeper, what you find is that all four of them are writing about life’s most universal experiences – love and loss, grief and fear – and how we find the courage to walk our own path.”

Lahiri, who will be at Kleinhans Music Hall on Oct. 6, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and National Humanities Medal recipient. Her third and most recent novel, "Whereabouts," chronicles the quest to find one’s place in the world and the crucial importance of finding commonality in language.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Zauner, who comes to Buffalo on Nov. 9, is also known as the frontwoman for the indie pop band, "Japanese Breakfast," Her bestselling memoir, "Crying in H Mart," was on the New York Times bestseller list for more than a year.

Irving, who will appear at Kleinhans on March 21, has written 15 novels, including international bestsellers "The World According to Garp," "A Prayer for Owen Meany," "A Widow for One Year" and "The Cider House Rules." Time magazine compared Irving to a "contemporary Dickens,” saying, “It is impossible to imagine the American – or international – literary landscape without John Irving.”

Laymon, a MacArthur "genius," will close out the series on April 25, 2024. He is the author of the groundbreaking essay collection "How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America," and the genre-defying novel "Long Division." His award-winning memoir "Heavy" was named one of the Best Memoirs of the Past 50 Years by The New York Times.

Season subscriptions, which include a ticket to attend all four events at Kleinhans, as well as virtual links, are now available for purchase at justbuffalo.org.

Audience members will be able to select their seats when they purchase their tickets.

Early bird discounts are available through May 15, with general admission subscriptions available for $110. Patron subscriptions, which include pre-event receptions with the authors, are $320. Student subscriptions, which require a student ID, will be available for $36 after May 16.

To learn more about Just Buffalo Literary Center’s BABEL series and purchase season subscriptions, visit justbuffalo.org.