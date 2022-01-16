Avoid the roads during storm, Hochul tells New Yorkers

Gov. Kathy Hochul and her team urged New Yorkers planning to travel to do so in advance of the intense winter storm that was forecast to unleash up to 20 inches of windblown snow on parts of upstate beginning Sunday evening and continuing through Monday.

Hochul on Sunday briefed reporters in Latham, near Albany, as local and state crews readied for the storm that was spreading across the eastern United States, moving northward into New York.

Local travel was already expected to be light Monday because schools and some businesses intended to close for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Some MLK events were being put off. In Buffalo, a volunteer cleanup along the African American Heritage Corridor on Michigan Avenue was postponed because the storm was “predicted to make travel near impossible Monday morning," organizers said in a statement.

A code blue was activated in Buffalo to open shelters overnight Sunday at 412 Niagara St. and 586 Genesee St. A third shelter is open in the town of Holland at the Rural Outreach Center, 7207 Hunters Creek Road, Lot 15. The shelters in Holland and at 586 Genesee also are to be open through the day Monday.