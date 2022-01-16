Avoid the roads during storm, Hochul tells New Yorkers

Gov. Kathy Hochul and her team urged New Yorkers planning to travel to do so in advance of the intense winter storm that was forecast to unleash up to 20 inches of windblown snow on parts of upstate beginning Sunday evening and continuing through Monday.
Hochul on Sunday briefed reporters in Latham, near Albany, as local and state crews readied for the storm that was spreading across the eastern United States, moving northward into New York.
Local travel was already expected to be light Monday because schools and some businesses intended to close for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Some MLK events were being put off. In Buffalo, a volunteer cleanup along the African American Heritage Corridor on Michigan Avenue was postponed because the storm was “predicted to make travel near impossible Monday morning," organizers said in a statement.
A code blue was activated in Buffalo to open shelters overnight Sunday at 412 Niagara St. and 586 Genesee St. A third shelter is open in the town of Holland at the Rural Outreach Center, 7207 Hunters Creek Road, Lot 15. The shelters in Holland and at 586 Genesee also are to be open through the day Monday.
People needing transportation to the Rural Outreach Center can call 716-222-4020 or 716-240-2220, ext. 106. In Buffalo, people could obtain bus tickets to the city’s shelters from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center, but will not be allowed to wait there outside of those hours.
The National Weather Service predicted the precipitation would begin before midnight, with snow and possibly sleet, then just windblown snow after 2 a.m. Monday. Some 8-12 inches were possible in the Buffalo metro area before daybreak.
The accumulation was expected to continue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Weather Service said. Another 5-9 inches are possible, with wind gusts around 40 mph, before the snow showers taper off Monday evening. It’s all part and parcel of the major winter storm that will impact the eastern United States.
While more snow is possible Tuesday, it could be turning to slush Wednesday, when it is expected to be rainy with temperatures in the mid to high 30s.
The storm led to power failures in southern states, and Hochul said power failures in New York “can create a crisis situation when temperatures are plummeting.” Her acting commissioner for Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Jackie Bray, said some 7,000 people can be mobilized by the state’s utility companies.
Bray, saying the rate of snowfall might reach 3 inches an hour in hard-hit regions, also asked people to avoid travel.
Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez urged people to give room to snow plows. The state DOT has about 1,600 large plow trucks, and the Thruway Authority has about 250. They need room to do their work, she said.
“It’s really wise not to pass a plow,” Dominguez said.
A Highway Department dispatcher in Erie County's most populous town, Amherst, said its salt-carrying trucks are loaded and ready to roll out, at an hour usually decided in concert with the town police, who assess road conditions.
The City of Buffalo says its winter fleet numbers more than 100 pieces of equipment to clear more than 800 miles of city streets. City officials also reminded residents to follow alternate parking regulations on Monday and throughout the week, following the end of the storm, so that crews can clean up efficiently. City garbage and recycling pickup remains on schedule for Monday.
During her briefing Sunday, Hochul clearly had Buffalo on her mind, because of the Buffalo Bills blowout victory over the New England Patriots in a wild-card game the night before.
“I do want to congratulate the Buffalo Bills for a stunning victory last night, and to the fans,” she said. “It was just incredible to see the excitement in the crowd.”