Avian influenza threat prompts local wildlife center to stop accepting injured birds

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in West Falls has announced that it will not be taking injured birds for rehabilitation due to the threat of avian influenza.

In a statement Saturday, the center explained: “This was not an easy decision, but the health and safety of our permanent resident birds must be our number one priority as we face this threat.”

The center noted that avian influenza has been reported 65 miles away and that it is 90% to 100% fatal to raptors.

The center advised anyone finding an injured bird to call Messinger Woods for raptors at 716-3450-4239 or the SPCA Serving Erie County for waterfowl at 716-875-7360, Ext. 247.

The center remains open for visitors. It has more than 80 permanent resident birds, reptiles and mammals. For more information about the center, visit hawkcreek.org.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.