Avi Israel named to state's opioid settlement advisory board
Avi Israel named to state's opioid settlement advisory board

State Attorney General Letitia James today named Avi Israel as her pick to sit on an advisory board that will recommend to the state Legislature how to spend up to $1.5 billion on programs across the state for opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

Avi and Julie Israel started Save the Michaels of the World after the death of their 20-year-old son. Michael Israel died by suicide in 2011 following a lengthy struggle with a prescription pain pill addiction. The organization has battled opioid addiction through legislation, awareness and direct support.

"While the funds that will be allocated by this board will never bring my boy back, or any of the other victims lost to addiction, it will help all New Yorkers suffering from this horrible disease," Avi Israel said in a statement.

Money from opioid settlements and litigation victories against manufacturers and distributors will help fund the programs.

“No one is more qualified in my eyes than Avi Israel to sit on the Opioid Settlement Board and help make recommendations on where these funds should go," James said.

