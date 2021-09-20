Avenue of Flags display at national cemetery in Pembroke seeks donations

A distinctive flag display offers Western New Yorkers the opportunity to honor late servicemembers by flying a family heirloom.

The Avenue of Flags is a display inside the national cemetery in the town of Pembroke, and its caretakers are soliciting donations to help keep it going.

Mark Janik, chairman of the Avenue of Flags Committee with the Western New York National Cemetery Memorial Council, said the organization is seeking donations from Western New York families with flags that were given to them during a veteran's funeral with military honors. According to Janik, only those flags that were given to a family during a military funeral can be flown in the Avenue of Flags display.

“They are called internment, or casket flags,” Janik said.

The flags connected with the display in the Pembroke national cemetery serve a purpose of remembering, he said.

"Families have donated their flags to be flown in honor of all veterans and as a tribute to their deceased loved one, regardless of where the veteran is laid to rest," Janik said.

And there rests much symbolism in the goals of such a flag display. He said the need for internment flag donations is "ongoing."