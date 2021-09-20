 Skip to main content
Avenue of Flags display at national cemetery in Pembroke seeks donations
The Avenue of Flags in the national cemetery in Corfu is seeking donations of families' internment flags to be flown as part of the display.

A distinctive flag display offers Western New Yorkers the opportunity to honor late servicemembers by flying a family heirloom.

The Avenue of Flags is a display inside the national cemetery in the town of Pembroke, and its caretakers are soliciting donations to help keep it going. 

Mark Janik, chairman of the Avenue of Flags Committee with the Western New York National Cemetery Memorial Council, said the organization is seeking donations from Western New York families with flags that were given to them during a veteran's funeral with military honors. According to Janik, only those flags that were given to a family during a military funeral can be flown in the Avenue of Flags display. 

“They are called internment, or casket flags,” Janik said.

The flags connected with the display in the Pembroke national cemetery serve a purpose of remembering, he said.

"Families have donated their flags to be flown in honor of all veterans and as a tribute to their deceased loved one, regardless of where the veteran is laid to rest," Janik said.

And there rests much symbolism in the goals of such a flag display. He said the need for internment flag donations is "ongoing." 

“It's been grassroots,” Janik said of the efforts. “We're constantly looking.”

Many of the flags that are donated are older, and degrade from exposure to the elements. If a flag becomes tattered, it is retired in a burning ceremony, and then needs to be replaced. The ashes of retired flags are interred in the graves of veterans buried in the cemetery. 

"We have the donor complete a form ... and put (it) with the flag to ensure we know who the flag was honoring and who has donated it. We do keep track of the flags so we know which are active and which have been retired," Janik said.

According to Janik, who is a funeral director, he is "taking flags into our care through the funeral homes we have in West Seneca and Hamburg." Flags can be donated in person at either location of Lakeside Funeral Home, at 4199 Lakeshore Road in Hamburg or 1340 Union Road in West Seneca. Flags can be delivered to the national cemetery itself, too.

