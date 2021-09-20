Avenue of Flags display at national cemetery in Corfu seeks donations

A distinctive flag display offers Western New Yorkers the opportunity to honor late servicemembers by flying a family heirloom.
The Avenue of Flags is a display inside the national cemetery in Corfu, and its caretakers are soliciting donations to help keep it going.
The day local veterans have been fighting for for a dozen years finally arrived Monday, with the dedication of the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.
Mark Janik, chairman of the Avenue of Flags Committee with the Western New York National Cemetery Memorial Council, said the organization is seeking donations from Western New York families with flags that were given to them during a veteran's funeral with military honors. According to Janik, only those flags that were gifted to a family during a military funeral can be flown in the Avenue of Flags display.
“They are called internment, or casket flags,” Janik said.
The flags connected with the display in the Corfu national cemetery serve a purpose of remembering, he said.
See photos as the Western New York National Cemetery for veterans was dedicated on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Pembroke.
"Families have donated their flags to be flown in honor of all veterans and as a tribute to their deceased loved one, regardless of where the veteran is laid to rest," Janik said.
And, there rests much symbolism in the goals of such a flag display. He said the need for internment flag donations is "ongoing."
“Its been grassroots,” Janik said of the efforts. “Were constantly looking.”
Many of the flags that are donated are older, and degrade from exposure to the elements. If a flag becomes tattered, it is retired in a burning ceremony, and then needs to be replaced. The ashes of retired flags are interred in the graves of veterans buried in the cemetery.
"We have the donor complete a form ... and put (it) with the flag to ensure we know who the flag was honoring and who has donated it. We do keep track of the flags so we know which are active and which have been retired," Janik said.
According to Janik, who is a funeral director, he is "taking flags into our care through the funeral homes we have in West Seneca and Hamburg." Flags can be donated in person at either location of Lakeside Funeral Home, at 4199 Lakeshore Road in Hamburg or 1340 Union Road in West Seneca. Flags can be delivered to the national cemetery itself, too.