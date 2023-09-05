An Autumn Porch Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Park Place Historic District just north of downtown Niagara Falls.

The family-friendly event, sponsored by the Park Place Historic District community organization, is free and open to the public. It will feature an afternoon of local and regional musicians playing on porches and stages, along with food and other highlights.

The Park Place Historic District is triangular-shaped residential neighborhood in the vicinity of Pine Avenue and Fourth Street with about 90 buildings, including a house on the National Registry of Historic Places and three churches.

The district, according to the city's description, "can be viewed as a microcosm of residential development in Niagara Falls representing a 75-year time period from the 1850s to around 1930."

During Saturday's event, neighbors and visitors will be able walk from porch to porch to enjoy the festivities and check out the neighborhood's significant architecture.

