Auto dealer William Fuccillo, known for 'Huge' car ads, dies

William Fuccillo, the car dealer who became a familiar face in Buffalo through his "Huge" TV ads, has died.

CNY Central reported that the Syracuse Auto Dealers Association sent a message to members that said in part, "It is with great sadness that we advise you of the passing of former member and friend, Billy Fuccillo."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Syracuse dealers group confirmed to The Buffalo News it had sent a message to its members but declined to share a copy of it. A representative at Fuccillo Automotive Group's corporate headquarters in Adams declined to comment.

Fuccillo was known as pitchman who used his catchphrase "Huge!" in ads on TV and even transit buses.

The Fuccillo Automotive Group has three dealerships on Grand Island, selling Chevrolet, Hyundai and Toyota vehicles.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.