Auto dealer William Fuccillo, known for 'Huge' car ads, dies
William Fuccillo

William Fuccillo became a familiar face in the Buffalo area through his TV commercials and his catchphrase, "Huge!" 

 News file photo

William Fuccillo, the car dealer who became a familiar face in Buffalo through his "Huge" TV ads, has died.

CNY Central reported that the Syracuse Auto Dealers Association sent a message to members that said in part, "It is with great sadness that we advise you of the passing of former member and friend, Billy Fuccillo."

The Syracuse dealers group confirmed to The Buffalo News it had sent a message to its members but declined to share a copy of it. A representative at Fuccillo Automotive Group's corporate headquarters in Adams declined to comment.

Fuccillo was known as pitchman who used his catchphrase "Huge!" in ads on TV and even transit buses.

The Fuccillo Automotive Group has three dealerships on Grand Island, selling Chevrolet, Hyundai and Toyota vehicles.

