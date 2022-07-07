 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Authorities want to know why vehicle of Buffalo Fire Academy graduate caught fire

  • Updated
  • 0
South Buffalo Auto Parts collision

These two parked vehicles were damaged when another vehicle was involved in a collision Friday, July 1, 2022, on Elk Street in Buffalo, near South Buffalo Auto Parts. The Buffalo Fire Department and Erie County District Attorney's Office are investigating if a recent graduate of the Buffalo Fire Academy was driving the car that crashed into a parked vehicle and later caught fire.   

 Matthew Spina/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police are looking into a car crash and fire involving a man who graduated hours earlier from the Buffalo Fire Academy.

Before dawn Friday, firefighters hurried to the 600 block of Elk Street for a car fire that followed a crash there, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

Surveillance cameras at the business, South Buffalo Auto Parts, recorded the collision. A person who has seen the video, who asked to remain unidentified, said it showed a chain reaction: A vehicle hit the business’ parked tow truck, which pushed the truck into a passenger vehicle parked on the lot, pushing that vehicle into the Buffalo Police Department’s tow truck, which was at the site for repairs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

However, the video then showed other men arrive at the scene and revealed that the fire to the driver’s vehicle may have been intentionally set, the person said.

A police officer came upon the burning vehicle at around 4:35 a.m., according to radio transmissions stored by the web service Broadcastify. The officer called in the fire and said "the driver bailed out, no direction or anything." The officer then called in the license plate number of the abandoned, burning automobile.

People are also reading…

A spokeswoman for District Attorney John J. Flynn said his office also is investigating the incident, which she described as a motor vehicle crash and subsequent fire to a vehicle "registered to a recent Buffalo Fire Academy graduate." The graduate was not identified.

Another person with knowledge of the matter said fire department officials are questioning three recent Fire Academy graduates, one of whom was the driver. The Academy graduated 43 people on June 30.

While police are involved, a police source said the Buffalo Fire Department has taken the lead in the investigation. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo did not return a message from The Buffalo News seeking comment.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.

Made in WNY: Putting the clean in Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Made in WNY: Putting the clean in Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

TMP knew it was time to shift the production out of a plant on Dingens Street on Buffalo into larger, modern space. Instead of taking that work – and jobs – out of New York state, TMP opted to become part of the revitalization of the former Bethlehem Steel property off Route 5.

Watch Now: Related Video

Timeline of crises that have rocked UK's Boris Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News