Authorities release name of Lockport man who died in blizzard

The Lockport man found dead Sunday in a Dogwood Drive home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning has been identified as Timothy M. Murphy, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Murphy, 27, died in a home where heavy snow had covered the external furnace, causing carbon monoxide to enter the residence, a preliminary investigation found.
A woman also found at the home, identified as Kathy D. Murphy, remains in the intensive care unit at Mount St. Mary's Hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.
Murphy's death is the only storm-related death confirmed so far in Niagara County.
More than 30 people have died in the storm in Erie County.