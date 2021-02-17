 Skip to main content
Authorities release identity of body recovered from Niagara River in 2020
Authorities release identity of body recovered from Niagara River in 2020

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released the identity of a body that was recovered on June 27, 2020, from the lower Niagara River in Youngstown.

A subsequent investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigative Bureau determined that the dead woman was possibly the subject of a missing person investigation conducted by the Niagara Regional Police Service in Ontario, Canada, and that she was from China. Officers from that agency collected a DNA sample from a family member along with a sample from the remains recovered in the Niagara River. Those samples were submitted to the National Missing Persons DNA Program in Canada.

On Feb. 10, a DNA match was made and the dead woman was positively identified as 25-year-old Jie YU of China.

