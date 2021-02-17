Authorities release identity of body recovered from Niagara River in 2020

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released the identity of a body that was recovered on June 27, 2020, from the lower Niagara River in Youngstown.
A subsequent investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigative Bureau determined that the dead woman was possibly the subject of a missing person investigation conducted by the Niagara Regional Police Service in Ontario, Canada, and that she was from China. Officers from that agency collected a DNA sample from a family member along with a sample from the remains recovered in the Niagara River. Those samples were submitted to the National Missing Persons DNA Program in Canada.
On Feb. 10, a DNA match was made and the dead woman was positively identified as 25-year-old Jie YU of China.
Harold McNeil
