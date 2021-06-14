 Skip to main content
Author will speak on communication by trees
Suzanne Simard, an expert on plant communication and intelligence, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday about her pioneering work in a virtual event held by the Western New York Land Conservancy.

Simard wrote in her memoir, "Finding the Mother Tree," that trees are social entities that communicate with one another through underground networks. She spoke about her research on NPR's "Fresh Air" with host Terry Gross and her TED talks have been viewed by more than 10 million people worldwide. 

Allegany Wildlands

The Western New York Land Conservancy is trying to purchase 201 acres near Allegany State Park that they want to maintain and open to the public with trails. Conservancy naturalist Erik Danielsen shows underground springs that are important to the life of the forest. The acquisition would be part of the proposed Western New York Wildway. On left is Conservancy Deputy Executive Director Jajean Rose-Burney.

The event is free, but participants must register to attend at wnylc.org/finding-the-mother-tree.

Donations will go toward the protection of the Allegany Wildlands, a 200-acre forest located near Allegany State Park. The Land Conservancy has until the end of the year to raise $879,000 to purchase the property and open it as a publicly accessible nature preserve.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

