Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck on stage at Chautauqua Institution

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

CHAUTAUQUA — Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in 1989, was attacked on stage shortly after 10:45 a.m. today at the Chautauqua Institution amphitheater.

State police said the assailant attacked Rushdie and an interviewer and that Rushdie suffered an "apparent stab wound to the neck." Rushdie was taken by helicopter to an unspecified hospital. Police said in a statement that his condition "is not yet known."

The Booker prize-winning author had been sitting on stage next to Henry Reese, co-founder of City of Asylum, a Pittsburgh residency program for writers living in exile under threat of persecution. They were about to have a conversation on the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression when the attack occurred.

Reese "suffered a minor head injury," state police said.

A state trooper assigned to the event "immediately took the suspect into custody," state police said. The suspect's name has not been released.

Rushdie, 75, was accused of blasphemy in 1989 and marked for death in a fatwa issued by the Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran.

Witnesses said introductions were just starting when a man rushed on stage wearing a black mask and began to assault Rushdie, sitting on the left side of the stage.

"We saw the man race a few steps across the stage and there was horror – the whole audience reacted, and probably 15 spectators raced onto the stage to try to attend to him, or so it seemed," said Tonawanda resident Paula Voell, a former Buffalo News reporter. "It was pretty clear instantly that he was being attacked."

Voell said Rushdie was on the ground for possibly five minutes when two men, one on either side, helped him walk to the back of the stage and out of view.

A few minutes after the attack, Deborah Sunya Moore, vice president of programming, asked the audience to calmly leave the amphitheater. Shortly afterward, a prayer circle of about 40 people prayed in English and Hebrew.

Steve Davies of Brooklyn was sitting in the first row when the attack occurred.

He, too, saw the attack take place by a man with a black mask, he said. He saw 10 or more spectators descended on the stage to subdue the attacker.

Liz Kolkien, who lives year-round at Chautauqua, was running a little late and got to the main entrance when she heard gasps from the crowd. She turned away.

"I had been at Tops two hours before the shooting, so I've had enough violence," Kolkien said.

The attack is under investigation by state police.

"The FBI has offered assistance to the local authorities in that area," said Jennifer Zientowksi, a spokesperson for the FBI Buffalo office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement on Twitter about the attack.

"Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today's attack of author Salman Rushdie," Hochul said. "Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation."

Rushdie's 1988 book “The Satanic Verses” was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims. Often-violent protests against Rushdie erupted around the world, including a riot that killed 12 people in Mumbai.

The novel was banned in Iran, where the late leader Khomeini the following year issued the fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, including a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.

"We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil," said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, an organization that seeks to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide, in a statement.

Rushdie is a former president of the organization.

"Just hours before the attack, Salman had emailed me to help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge from the grave perils they face," Nossel said.

"Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered," she said. "He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced."

Karen Rumsey of Eden said Friday was the first time she had been at Chautauqua since summer 2019.

"I so looked forward to coming back," Rumsely said. "And now I'm speechless."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.