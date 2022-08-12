Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck on stage at Chautauqua Institution

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

CHAUTAUQUA — Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked on stage shortly after 10:45 a.m. today at the Chautauqua Institution amphitheater.

State police said that the assailant attacked Rushdie and an interviewer and that Rushdie suffered an "apparent stab wound to the neck." Rushdie was taken by helicopter to an unspecified hospital. Police said in a statement that his condition "is not yet known."

The interviewer "suffered a minor head injury," state police said.

The Booker prize-winning author had been sitting on stage next to Henry Reese. They were going to have a conversation on the importance of writers having places of asylum to go to.

A state trooper who was assigned to the event "immediately took the suspect into custody," state police said.

The suspect's name has not been released.

A witness said introductions were just starting when a man rushed on stage wearing a black mask and began to assault Rushdie, who was sitting on the left side of the stage.

"We saw the man race a few steps across the stage and there was horror – the whole audience reacted, and probably 15 spectators raced onto the stage to try to attend to him, or so it seemed," said Buffalo resident Paula Voell, a longtime Buffalo News reporter. "It was pretty clear instantly that he was being attacked."

Voell said she could not tell if Rushdie was grabbed, punched or stabbed.

Rushdie, 75, was accused of blasphemy in 1989 and marked for death in a fatwa issued by the Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran.

The incident is under investigation by state police.

"The FBI has offered assistance to the local authorities in that area," said Jennifer Zientowksi, a spokesperson for the FBI Buffalo office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement on Twitter about the attack. "Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today's attack of author Salman Rushdie. Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation."