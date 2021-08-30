Aurubis plans to keep, rather than sell, Buffalo plant

Aurubis AG now says it will keep its Buffalo manufacturing plant, rather than sell it.

The Germany-based manufacturer had been seeking a buyer for its flat-rolled products division, which includes the Aurubis Buffalo plant on Military Road.

Aurubis AG plans to sell four facilities in the division to Intek, an Italy-based holding company. But the agreement excludes the Buffalo brass and copper products plant, among others.

"Because there are no prospects for an additional transaction despite intensive negotiations with different interested parties, the plants in Stolberg (Germany), Pori (Finland), and Buffalo (U.S.) will remain in the Aurubis Group and be developed further," Aurubis said.

"Strict restructuring and optimization programs have run successfully, and the markets for the entire segment are showing very promising development during the pandemic," the company said.

Aurubis has owned the Buffalo plant, one of the region's largest manufacturers, since 2011. Aurubis appeared on track to sell the plant and the rest of its flat-rolled products division to another German company, but European regulators blocked that deal in 2019.

In May, members of the United Steelworkers union at the Buffalo plant ratified a three-year labor contract. The plant has more than 400 hourly workers.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.