Aurubis Buffalo workers approve contract

Hourly workers at Aurubis Buffalo have ratified a three-year deal.

Members of Steelworkers Local 593 approved the contract by a roughly 2-to-1 margin on Wednesday, said Joe Vertalino, a representative with Steelworkers District 4. The brass and copper mill on Military Road employs about 400 hourly workers.

The two sides reached a tentative deal in mid April, but about 67% of workers who cast ballots voted it down. Vertalino said the contract workers voted on Wednesday contained "a few minor changes to some language."

Vertalino said of the ratified contract: "The membership did what they did to help maintain the long-term viability of this facility. Now the onus is on management."

Aurubis Buffalo said it was "extremely grateful for our union partners’ support in this agreement. There remains much work that we as a management team need to do to ensure a long and successful future. Our leadership team is wholeheartedly committed to doing so."

Matt Glynn

