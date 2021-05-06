 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aurubis Buffalo workers approve contract
0 comments

Aurubis Buffalo workers approve contract

Support this work for $1 a month
Aurubis Buffalo

Hourly workers at Aurubis Buffalo approved a new contract.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

Hourly workers at Aurubis Buffalo have ratified a three-year deal.

Members of Steelworkers Local 593 approved the contract by a roughly 2-to-1 margin on Wednesday, said Joe Vertalino, a representative with Steelworkers District 4. The brass and copper mill on Military Road employs about 400 hourly workers.

The two sides reached a tentative deal in mid April, but about 67% of workers who cast ballots voted it down. Vertalino said the contract workers voted on Wednesday contained "a few minor changes to some language."

Vertalino said of the ratified contract: "The membership did what they did to help maintain the long-term viability of this facility. Now the onus is on management."

Aurubis Buffalo said it was "extremely grateful for our union partners’ support in this agreement. There remains much work that we as a management team need to do to ensure a long and successful future. Our leadership team is wholeheartedly committed to doing so."

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A rare pink diamond ring may fetch up to $38 million in auction

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News