Aurubis Buffalo, Steelworkers reach tentative deal
top story

Aurubis Buffalo

Aurubis Buffalo reached a tentative agreement with the Steelworkers union.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

Aurubis Buffalo has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the Steelworkers union, averting a potential strike at the North Buffalo brass and copper mill.

The current agreement was extended through April 21 to allow time for the union to present the deal to members and schedule a ratification vote, said Dustin Snyder, Aurubis Buffalo's president. Snyder said a tentative agreement was reached shortly before the contract was set to expire at the end of Wednesday.

Joe Vertalino of Steelworkers District 4 declined to comment on the deal's terms, since it has not yet been presented to members.

Steelworkers Local 593 represents about 400 hourly maintenance and production workers at the Military Road plant, which was once known as American Brass.

Matt Glynn

