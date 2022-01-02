Aurora Town Board goes blue for first time in more than 100 years

You know the adage about the only sure things in life are death and taxes? There was one more sure thing in the Town of Aurora: a Republican Town Board.

So much for sure things.

As of Saturday, Democrats are in the majority – for the first time in 133 years.

"I don’t know what they did that was so horrible, but we're going to make it right," Joseph M. McCann, one of two Democrats elected in November to take a 3-2 majority on the board, joked about the last Democratic majority.

"I think we're all going to get those handlebar mustaches," added James F. Granville, the other Democrat elected last month. "I didn’t know until Rob let us know after the election it had been that long."

Rob is Robert Lowell Goller, the town historian. Goller knew it had been a long time, and some thought it had been the first time ever for three Democrats to be elected.

"My goal was to literally find the last time a Democrat was on the Town Board and if they ever had a majority," said Goller, who also is the East Aurora historian.