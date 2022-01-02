Aurora Town Board goes blue for first time in more than 100 years

You know the adage about the only sure things in life are death and taxes? There was one more sure thing in the Town of Aurora: a Republican Town Board.
So much for sure things.
As of Saturday, Democrats are in the majority – for the first time in 133 years.
"I don’t know what they did that was so horrible, but we're going to make it right," Joseph M. McCann, one of two Democrats elected in November to take a 3-2 majority on the board, joked about the last Democratic majority.
"I think we're all going to get those handlebar mustaches," added James F. Granville, the other Democrat elected last month. "I didn’t know until Rob let us know after the election it had been that long."
Rob is Robert Lowell Goller, the town historian. Goller knew it had been a long time, and some thought it had been the first time ever for three Democrats to be elected.
"My goal was to literally find the last time a Democrat was on the Town Board and if they ever had a majority," said Goller, who also is the East Aurora historian.
The town historian's office has the East Aurora Advertiser in digital format from 1872 to 1969. He used that and microfilm, then cross-referenced with archives of Town Board minutes in the town clerk's office.
Goller searched for stories about town elections that also listed party affiliation. He discovered that in the 1800s, elections were held in March with a townwide meeting to select the supervisor and four justices of the peace, who made up the Town Board.
"It really is interesting the whole town came together," he said, quickly adding, "not the whole town – just the men."
He ended up making a color-coded spreadsheet to keep track of candidates.
This is what he discovered: Frank R. Whaley was the last Democratic supervisor, serving in 1888-89. He also presided over the Town Board the last time it had a Democrat majority, during the same term.
The last time a Democrat was elected to the board, before Luke Wochensky in 2019, was in 1892. John H. McMillan also ran with the GOP endorsement. He ran with just the Democratic endorsement in 1895 and lost, Goller said.
"That's the last evidence of a Democrat on the board," he said.
There were three brief Democratic majorities before 1880, Goller said.
Goller noted that Norman K. Suttle in 1993 was the first person to be elected to the board in more than 100 years without the Republican endorsement. He was a registered Conservative who was endorsed by the Democrats.
"This is what I'm trained to do. I love research," Goller said. "The people I'm meeting through this research are leading me to other things."
How did the Democrats win?
The "blue wave" started with little fanfare with the election of Democrat Wochensky to the board two years ago. His name was known because he ran for state Assembly the year before.
And this year there were two open seats, with incumbent board members Jolene M. Jeffe and Susan A. Fries deciding not to seek re-election.
On election night, 17 votes separated three candidates for Town Board vying for the second seat on the board: McCann was leading with 1,970 votes, Republican Conor W. Schneider had 1,965 votes and Republican David G. Peltan had 1,953. McCann ended up beating Peltan by 30 votes and Schneider by 31 votes.
"We can't take full credit; it's part of a shifting demographic," McCann said. "We also had a good message. We want to see our town preserved."
Democrats make up 34% of voters in the town, while 36% are Republicans. Another 22% are not affiliated with any political party.
The changing demographics are seen in national elections. President Joe Biden won the town last year by 850 votes over former President Donald Trump. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the town by 391 votes, and former President Barack Obama lost to Mitt Romney in Aurora by 607 votes.
McCann and Granville have kind words for current Town Board members. It's a small town, and they've known the supervisor for years.
"I respect everyone on the board," Granville said.
He said if members of the new board don't agree, they will state their cases, vote, and move on.
"We’ll listen to their proposals too," Granville said. "I don’t think anything we’re doing is wholly radical."
Republican Supervisor James J. Bach, who was unopposed when he ran in November with the Democrat and Conservative endorsements, does not expect much to change on the board next year.
"First of all, in my opinion, party politics has no position in local government," Bach said. "The people who were elected are good people. As long as what they want in that position is what's best for the Town of Aurora, I'm perfect with it, no matter what their affiliation is."