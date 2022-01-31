Aurora Theatre's new owner promises 'to make sure it continues'

Bieler said he's also interested in the community's ideas on additional programming they'd like to see in the 650-seat venue.

+3 'Prince for Christmas' opens Aurora Theatre's free holiday film series The free “Hollywood Holidays” family film series is returning to the Aurora Theatre (673 Main St., East Aurora) with an expanded lineup of movies. The series opens Nov. 23 with “A Prince for Christmas,” the made-for-TV Christmas romance filmed in East Aurora by director Fred Olen Ray. The film stars Kirk Barker as a prince fleeing an arranged marriage

The Aurora will close the first part of February to allow for the bathrooms to be retiled and remodeled and to refurbish the marquee. The theater will reopen Feb. 18.

“We could not be happier for The Aurora and the community to have Scott and his team assume ownership of the theater," Lynn Kinsella said.

"He's the right person and his organization is the right organization to take it into the future for many years, and that means so much to us," she added. "Paul and I have enjoyed our time as its owners and are so excited that the Aurora Theatre will continue for many years to come."

Kinsella said she and her husband enjoyed being the stewards of a beloved movie theater.

Kinsella said the conversion from 35 millimeter to digital projection and getting through the pandemic were the two biggest challenges she and her husband dealt with.

Their sense of humor showed through, even with Covid-19 raging.