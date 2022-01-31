Aurora Theatre's new owner promises 'to make sure it continues'

The Aurora Theatre's marquee Tuesday will not reveal the next movie playing.
It will, instead, announce a change in ownership: "West Herr proud new owner of the Aurora."
The West Herr Automotive Group has acquired East Aurora's venerable movie theater from Paul and Lynn Kinsella, who owned the single-screen movie theater at 673 Main St. for the past 11 years.
"It's an iconic theater, and it's important that those village theaters in smaller towns continue to operate," said Scott Bieler, West Herr's president and CEO. "There are a lot of people who enjoy that type of experience, and I wanted to make sure it continues."
The 97-year-old theater has played an important role in providing family entertainment in East Aurora, Bieler said.
He said he looks forward to carrying on the tradition left by the Kinsellas, as well as expanding on the charitable work they've done in the community.
Bieler, who lives in East Falls on the edge of East Aurora, said he's enjoyed going to the theater.
He acknowledged an automobile company taking over a movie theater is unusual.
"I'm doing it more to support the community and preserve the theater than as a business venture," Bieler said. "It's to make sure that it continues to do positive things in the community."
Bieler said he's also interested in the community's ideas on additional programming they'd like to see in the 650-seat venue.
The Aurora will close the first part of February to allow for the bathrooms to be retiled and remodeled and to refurbish the marquee. The theater will reopen Feb. 18.
“We could not be happier for The Aurora and the community to have Scott and his team assume ownership of the theater," Lynn Kinsella said.
"He's the right person and his organization is the right organization to take it into the future for many years, and that means so much to us," she added. "Paul and I have enjoyed our time as its owners and are so excited that the Aurora Theatre will continue for many years to come."
Kinsella said she and her husband enjoyed being the stewards of a beloved movie theater.
Kinsella said the conversion from 35 millimeter to digital projection and getting through the pandemic were the two biggest challenges she and her husband dealt with.
Their sense of humor showed through, even with Covid-19 raging.
"Now showing nothing starring nobody," the marquee read in April 2020, weeks after the first lockdown.
"Our goals at the theater were truly to keep it viable, then to get it through the pandemic, and then our next goal was to find an owner to make sure it had a long-term future in the community," Kinsella said.
Kinsella said Bieler approached her about selling the theater prior to the pandemic, when it wasn't for sale. They turned to him after deciding the time was right, calling their time there "definitely a labor of love."
With more than 30,000 admissions in 2019, the last year before the pandemic, there are enough moviegoers to sustain the Aurora Theatre, even with streaming and other movie theater competition, Kinsella said.
A highlight for the theater was the premiere screening of Cheektowaga native William Fichtner's film "Cold Brook" in 2019.
"It was one of our best years," Kinsella said.
Kinsella said business is improving after being hard hit by the pandemic.
"People are definitely looking to come back," she said.
The couple brought back the original concession stand and opened the Popcorn Shop in the lobby in 2015.
Kinsella has agreed to continue over the next couple of years as the Aurora's projects manager.