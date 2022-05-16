Aunt of shooting victim Roberta Drury: 'We're trying to make sense of something that is so senseless'

Valerie Wilcox will always remember her niece, Roberta Drury, as a sweet, happy girl, someone whose personality could fill a room. Drury always would enthusiastically greet her loved ones.

"Hi Aunt Val!" Wilcox can recall Drury exclaiming on more than a few occasions.

"You knew when she was around," Wilcox added.

But now, Wilcox and her family – like so many other families grieving loved ones in the wake of Buffalo's worst mass shooting Saturday – are left grasping for memories of all the times Drury was around. Drury, 32, was one of the 10 people killed when an 18-year-old white supremacist arrived Saturday afternoon at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and started shooting.

Wilcox's memories of that "sweet, sweet girl" began when her sister and her sister's then-husband legally adopted Drury at a young age. Drury grew up in Cicero, a town north of Syracuse, and attended Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

"The news of the shooting so close to home is devastating enough, but to learn that a member of our NorthStar family fell victim to an extremist act of hate, is unfathomable," Daniel Bowles, North Syracuse Central School District superintendent of schools, said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken by news of the despicable act and they go out to the families and friends of Roberta and all the victims."

Wilcox's daughter, Jocelyn, was about the same age as Drury, so there were plenty of sleepovers and birthday parties growing up. There also was a family vacation every year, with 15 to 20 aunts, uncles, cousins and so on hitting the road for Wildwood, N.J.

When Drury was about 19 or 20 years old, Wilcox said, she moved to Buffalo, where Drury's older brother, Christopher, lives. Christopher, Wilcox said, was battling leukemia and had a bone marrow transplant about five years ago. His battle continues today, and he often needs to go to the hospital, she added.

So Drury would always help Christopher, his wife and his two children with tasks such as grocery shopping – often at the Tops where she was killed Saturday.

Wilcox said Drury also is survived by another older brother, Daniel, and an older sister, Amanda.

The family is planning a wake on Friday and a funeral Saturday in the Syracuse area.

In recent days, Wilcox has thought of the other families she's seen on TV after tragedies in other cities, families – like hers – that never thought something like this would happen to them.

"We're trying to make sense of something that is so senseless," she said.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

