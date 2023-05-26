The State Thruway Authority, which completed a transition to a cashless tolling system in 2020, has struggled to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid fees, according to an audit released by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office on Friday.

The audit recommends ways the Thruway Authority could better identify, bill and collect tolls and related fees, including $276.3 million in unpaid tolls and fees in collection status as of March. Out-of-state drivers accounted for $119 million, or 43%, of the unpaid sum.

The audit comes as the Thruway Authority is proposing that for E-ZPass holders statewide, rates in 2024 increase by 5% anywhere on the Thruway. And in 2027, there would be another 5% increase. The authority has been holding hearings on the proposal, which will likely be adopted later this year.

"This audit has identified ways in which the Thruway can improve its collection of tolls and fees,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Based on the Authority’s response, I’m hopeful action will be taken to implement our recommendations to maximize revenue for the Thruway.”

In response, the Thruway Authority agreed with three of the audit’s 11 recommendations and did not say whether it agreed or disagreed with eight others.

“The Thruway Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to collect all toll revenue owed from our customers,” Thruway Authority Interim Executive Director Frank Hoare wrote in a letter responding to DiNapoli’s office. Hoare wrote that overall, many of the recommendations “align well with many of the initiatives and policy recommendations currently underway in our organization.”

The Thruway Authority collected $804 million in tolls and related revenues in 2021, according to the audit.

More than 90% of Thruway revenue comes from tolls and related fees, with the vast majority coming from EZ-Pass users and the rest from toll-by-mail payments.

The audit found a lapse in the authority’s recouping of unpaid tolls through collection agencies. The contract of the authority's collections vendor expired in September 2020. At that point, the vendor returned to the authority $430 million in uncollected accounts.

The authority signed a contract with a new vendor in January 2021. But the authority did not send the new vendor any of the unpaid accounts until July 2021, nine months after the prior contract’s expiration.

According to the audit, Thruway officials said the new vendor needed time to reprogram its system and that while there was no collection agency during this time, the authority continued to collect overdue payment through in-house customer service employees.

DiNapoli’s office recommends that going forward, there be a smoother transition in any change of collection vendors to avoid gaps in service, a recommendation with which the authority agreed.

The Thruway can also ask the Department of Motor Vehicles to suspend the registration of in-state passenger and commercial vehicles for repeatedly failing to pay tolls. The authority additionally has a reciprocity agreement with Massachusetts to request registration suspension for drivers there who fail to pay tolls in New York.

According to DiNapoli’s audit, the authority halted the registration suspension program in January 2018 – when cashless tolling was being introduced – and resumed it in July 2022, but has made “very limited” use of the program since.

Among other recommendations, DiNapoli’s office says the authority should revise its methodology for selecting accounts to refer to DMV for suspension to target persistent violators, and strike reciprocity agreements with other states.

DiNapoli’s office additionally found gaps in the Thruway’s identification of license plate numbers from scanned camera images, resulting in unpaid tolls. The audit estimated that last year, the Thruway did not bill an additional $7.2 million hat, through alterations to the system, could have been billed.

According to DiNapoli’s office, the comptroller has another audit in the works concerning the authority’s cashless tolling program, billing accuracy and the handling of customer complaints by the authority’s Office of the Toll Payer Advocate.