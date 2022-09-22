Audit finds Erie County overpaid health agency more than $700,000 for Covid-19 services

Hired by Erie County, the Buffalo Homecare agency emerged front and center in efforts to vaccinate Erie County residents against Covid-19 and to keep children in school during the health crisis.

Then came the whistleblower call in January.

A preliminary investigation found the allegation that the county wasn't getting all of what it paid for to be plausible. So Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz asked Comptroller Kevin Hardwick to audit the agency.

The comptroller's audit determined Buffalo Homecare overcharged the county Health Department $578,821 to operate the county's test-to-stay school program. In addition, the county was overcharged at least $141,000 for Buffalo Homecare's vaccination services, including its clinic and home vaccination programs, according to the Comptroller's Office.

The county had approved all the payments, despite a lack of documentation proving the invoices matched up with the work. The Comptroller's Office found evidence of double billing and invoiced hours for employees who didn't work. Timesheets and mileage logs were also missing. Disputes also linger over contract language that Hardwick described as vague.

"There are a number of areas where the county needs to be better, no question about it," Hardwick said. "I think there’s widespread agreement that mistakes were made and that more attention needs to be paid to detail."

Igor Yuzbashev, president of the Buffalo Homecare, told The Buffalo News that the comptroller's findings are wrong and based on technical issues and missing documentation that can be or have been produced. He said he has all the paperwork needed to support his billing claims, even though they weren't initially submitted to the county or were submitted and found to contradict the agency's invoices.

He also said he didn't realize the Health Department needed more information since no one initially asked for it. Instead, he said, he worked hard to meet Health Commissioner Gale Burstein's needs at all hours and handled billing, hiring and coordinating on his own.

"I think this is a simple matter," he said. "I don’t think we’ll have difficulty to come to common ground."

The comptroller's findings fuel longstanding assertions by some county legislators that the Poloncarz administration had too much free rein and not enough supervision and accountability when spending tens of millions of dollars on Covid-19 related relief efforts.

"We were calling for Legislature oversight from the very beginning," said Legislator Joseph Lorigo, who heads the Republican-supported minority caucus. "How many other contracts did the county executive enter into without a bid process or without Legislature approval that have these types of discrepancies? This is taxpayer money we’re talking about."

Mark Cornell, the county's new deputy budget director, said he hopes to reach a settlement with Buffalo Homecare but expects it may take some time. Until then, the county is holding up more than half a million dollars in outstanding invoices from Buffalo Homecare, which will remain unpaid until a settlement can be reached. The county is also doing a more thorough review of all invoices from Buffalo Homecare after the Comptroller's Office found discrepancies in some sample testing.

"In any operation or organization, there’s an opportunity for processes to fail," Cornell said. "This is an instance where a process failed. Thankfully, we received a whistleblower complaint. The Health Department took that complaint seriously."

The Health Department has hired a new chief accountant and overhauled its invoice vetting processes, he added.

"Our department’s accounting office is actively working to put in place corrective actions as recommended in your report," Burstein said in a response letter to Hardwick.

The amount the county still owes Buffalo Homecare appears to exceed the overbilled amount already paid, so county officials estimate the county eventually may have to pay just $50,000 more to the agency.

Yuzbashev disagrees, saying the county still owes his agency about $700,000. He also said the Health Department asked him to do some school-related testing work for Buffalo Public Schools and sent him email to that effect but never followed through with an actual contract, which accounts for an alleged overpayment of $141,000.

His home health care agency primarily provides private caregiver services to families, he said, so he was not well-versed in how the county system works or is supposed to work. Instead, he said, he focused on meeting the Health Department's requests.

"They told me how to bill them," he said. "Everything was done. I had a whole office working for them ... My job was to make things happen. I made them happen."

Cornell said he hopes for an amicable settlement but that legal action remains a possibility.

Officials for both the administration and Comptroller's Office gave each other credit for working together in the interest of taxpayers.

Lorigo said he has many concerns about how money was spent under the $18.4 million state grant program that covered Buffalo Homecare. For instance, he said, millions of dollars from that grant were used to pay for air purifiers in classrooms without any Legislature discussion or approval.

"I’m going to be calling on the comptroller to do other audits," he said.