Auction benefiting Ukraine features works from WNY artists

  • Updated
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

An armored personnel carrier is transported past a sunflower field toward the frontline in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

 David Goldman/Associated Press
The benefit auction "Sunflowers of Solidarity II" to benefit Ukraine is being held through 8 p.m. Saturday.

All the proceeds from the 97 works of art – many of which portray the sunflower, Ukraine's national flower and symbol of resistance and solidarity – will be donated to Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation's Humanitarian and Self Defense Funds.

An earlier auction in April raised $36,000 for the manufacturing of first-aid kits.  

Most of the artists are from Western New York, with a sprinkling of artists from other states. Ukrainian artifacts are also included in the auction. 

To register, go to uaff.cbo.io.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

