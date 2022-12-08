Auction benefiting Ukraine features works from WNY artists

The benefit auction "Sunflowers of Solidarity II" to benefit Ukraine is being held through 8 p.m. Saturday.

All the proceeds from the 97 works of art – many of which portray the sunflower, Ukraine's national flower and symbol of resistance and solidarity – will be donated to Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation's Humanitarian and Self Defense Funds.

An earlier auction in April raised $36,000 for the manufacturing of first-aid kits.

Most of the artists are from Western New York, with a sprinkling of artists from other states. Ukrainian artifacts are also included in the auction.

To register, go to uaff.cbo.io.