ATV accident in Chautauqua County takes life of Alabama woman

An Alabama woman died after an all-terrain vehicle overturned in a creek late Saturday night in the Town of Harmony, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Donna Phelps, 58, of Dothan, went missing in the water and later was found a short distance away. She was pronounced dead at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Panama Fire Department were called to Washington Street in the Watts Flats area of the Town of Harmony about 11:45 p.m. for a report of an ATV accident.

Deputies said they determined that an ATV with multiple riders had been crossing a field when the operator failed to notice the creek, went into the water and overturned.

According to the report, the ATV operator was able to reach the creek bank and suffered minor injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Ashville Fire Department and Chautauqua County Emergency Medical Services.

