 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATV accident in Chautauqua County takes life of Alabama woman
0 comments

ATV accident in Chautauqua County takes life of Alabama woman

Support this work for $1 a month

An Alabama woman died after an all-terrain vehicle overturned in a creek late Saturday night in the Town of Harmony, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Donna Phelps, 58, of Dothan, went missing in the water and later was found a short distance away. She was pronounced dead at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Panama Fire Department were called to Washington Street in the Watts Flats area of the Town of Harmony about 11:45 p.m. for a report of an ATV accident.

Deputies said they determined that an ATV with multiple riders had been crossing a field when the operator failed to notice the creek, went into the water and overturned.

According to the report, the ATV operator was able to reach the creek bank and suffered minor injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Ashville Fire Department and Chautauqua County Emergency Medical Services.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 10 stories that shaped Buffalo Niagara in 2021: Covid's wrath, a new governor and more

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm
Local News

Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm

  • Updated

The News reviewed state and federal public records, consulted charity watchdog groups and other industry professionals and interviewed the Dalton Foundation’s board members, tax attorney and beneficiaries. The scrutiny revealed that Prolanthropy not only profited from Bills fans’ unsolicited donations, but the nonprofits it manages submit tax records that obscure how the money was used.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News