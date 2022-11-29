Attorney General sues Albion nursing home: 'Egregious history of insufficient and unqualified staffing'

An Albion nursing home where 23 residents died from Covid-19 in the first few months of the pandemic in 2020 had drastically cut staffing since 2015 as a way to divert funds from the facility to increase its owners personal profits, according to a lawsuit filed today by State Attorney General Letitia James.

The state's lawsuit against the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center said the nursing home's owners are responsible for "causing physical and emotional harm to vulnerable people who lived at the nursing home and stripping them of their dignity."

"The Villages’ egregious history of insufficient and unqualified staffing and poor quality of care is directly traceable to (the) unconscionable conversion of millions of dollars in up-front profit taken from the Villages," according to the lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court in Orleans County. "In flagrant disregard of their legal duties, from Jan. 1, 2015, to the present, respondents took either directly or through related-party transactions, over $18.6 million from the Villages that should have been spent on ensuring adequate resident care, but was instead used by respondents to unnecessarily and unjustly enrich themselves at the expense of the Villages’ residents."

Under New York law, owners of nursing homes have an obligation to provide a high level of care and quality of life for residents, and to ensure the facility is sufficiently staffed.

But the nursing home's owners engaged in repeated and persistent fraud by converting the Villages’ Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement payments for their own use, according to the lawsuit.

The "persistent violations of their duty to care" for the Villages’ residents began long before the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to the present, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to compel the owners of the for-profit 120-bed nursing home to return $18.6 million, appoint a receiver and financial monitor to stop the self-dealing and a health care monitor to improve care, and to require the Villages to stop admitting new patients until further notice.

James was in Buffalo today to announce the lawsuit.

The "looting" of the Villages began well before the onset of the pandemic," the state's attorneys stressed in the court filing. Of the $18.6 million, the facility's owners took over $10 million before 2020 – leaving the facility in a precarious position to face the Covid-19 pandemic," according to the lawsuit.

"Through the interviews of residents and employees of the Villages, analysis of medical records of residents and additional evidence as set forth in affidavits, the attorney general’s findings demonstrate that respondents repeatedly prioritized their personal profit over the Villages’ duty to provide required resident care and required staffing," the lawsuit said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The state's investigation into the nursing home became public last year when the state took legal action against a fired Villages of Orleans nursing director who had resisted further cooperation with investigators until she could learn whether she was also the target of the investigation. The office sought the court order after Debra Ann Donnelly refused to show if she had any cellphone messages to and from her former co-workers or employer, as well as photocopies or documents she may have saved that might have been relevant to the investigation. Investigatory subpoenas from August and September 2020 sought documents and for her to submit to questioning.

On Aug. 18, 2020, an investigator from the Attorney General's Office and a special agent from the U.S. Department of Health visited Donnelly at her residence, with no advance notice. Without counsel, she spent about two hours with them, answering their questions about the nursing home's care of residents amid the Covid-19 outbreak, according to her lawyer at the time.

Also last year, the nursing home was hit with a $66,632 fine for Covid-19 related violations, representing at the time the largest federal penalty issued against a long-term care facility in New York State.

The Albion nursing home also was fined $20,000 by state Health Department inspectors for the same violations cited in a May 9, 2020, state inspection of the facility. With an overall one-star rating, the lowest ranking issued by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency cited the state Health Department’s inspection as the basis for its $66,623 fine.

Almost immediately after the owners took control of The Villages in January 2015, the facility's five-star quality ratings plummeted, becoming among the worst in the state. according to the lawsuit.

In March 2021, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services designated The Villages as a special focus facility, a designation reserved for the poorest performing nursing homes in the country. As of November 2021, only three out of 613 facilities in New York State were so designated, according to the lawsuit.

Named in the lawsuit are several corporate entities as well as individuals.

Bernard Fuchs, who lives in Nassau County, is the owner and operator of the Villages, and has been so since the nursing home was purchased from Orleans County in 2015. However, others exercise management authority and control over the Villages and benefit financially. The attorney general named 11 others: Joel Edelstein, Gerald Fuchs, Tova Fuchs, David Gast, Ephram Lahasky and Benjamin Landa, all of Nassau County; Israel Freund and Teresa Lichtschein of Kings County; Sam Halper of Miami, Fla.; Joshua Farkovits, who lives in Israel; and Debbie Korngut of Ocean County, N.J.

The corporate defendants are Telegraph Realty, a real property holding company; CHMS Group, the management company based in Lynbrook, NY; Villages of Orleans LLC, a pass-through entity; and ML Kids Holding LLC, a holding company in Lawrence, NY.

Bernard Fuchs, Gast, Halper and Lahasky are the individuals who control the Villages’ operations and finances, according to the lawsuit. As individuals with a financial interest in Telegraph, the other individuals colluded with them to siphon taxpayer funds out

of the facility and away from residents for their own personal profit, according to the lawsuit.