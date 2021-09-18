Attorney appointed as deputy supervisor in Cheektowaga

A University at Buffalo graduate and former St. Lawrence County prosecutor has been appointed as deputy supervisor in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Supervisor Diane Benczkowski on Saturday announced the appointment of Elias A. Farah, a Cheektowaga resident who attended St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and received undergraduate and law degrees from UB. Farah also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Canisius College.

He has worked in private practice since 2019, specializing in employment, criminal and family law. He spent nearly three years as a staff attorney for Allegheny County and was an assistant district attorney in St. Lawrence County from 2017 to 2018.

Farah ran unsuccessfully as a Republican in 2013 for the 7th District seat on the Erie County Legislature.

Farah is a member of the Sexual Harassment Working Group, which works to improve laws against workplace harassment and discrimination and bolstering workers’ rights.

Farah succeeds Jerry Kaminski, a Town Council member who recently stepped down as deputy supervisor.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.