Attention turns to Central Terminal's grounds as a way to build momentum

"You want to have a direction, but not get so tight that you could constrain a developer," Pellegrino Faix said. "We want to be able to move with the economics of the times."

Public funds may be needed first to get the buildings – in need of tens of millions of dollars of work, according to some estimates – ready for a private developer.

Potential uses for different parts of the concourse and for the other buildings are being studied, Pellegrino Faix said.

"The concourse is our shining star and it could be an amazing event venue, but it could also be something beyond that," she said.

The tower building was once office space and might be best suited for hospitality or businesses, she added.

The baggage building is being considered for light industrial needs, maybe film production.

"I think really the most interesting is the baggage building because it has large open floor plates," Pellegrino Faix said.

There is also an emphasis on creating workforce and entrepreneurial opportunities, both inside and outside the building.