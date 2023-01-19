Attempted murder suspect taken into custody after police shot at in Town of Niagara

An 18-year-old male apprehended Wednesday night in the Town of Niagara has been identified as the same person wanted for attempted murder a few months ago in Niagara Falls.
Kalique K. Miller was one of three people taken into custody after shots were fired at a police officer, according to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.
That was when it was discovered that Miller was wanted by Niagara Falls police and had a warrant out for his arrest from a separate incident on Nov. 10, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said in a news release.
In addition to attempted murder, Miller was accused of assault and faced weapons charges for the shooting of a woman in Niagara Falls.
When he was apprehended Wednesday in the Town of Niagara on burglary and weapons charges, Miller gave a false name to police, according to the Niagara County DA’s Office.
He was arraigned in Niagara County Court on Thursday. He is facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 10 incident.
Miller was also arraigned on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon from Wednesday’s incident in the Town of Niagara.
Miller was not granted bail, and he’s been remanded to the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.