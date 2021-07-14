ATI workers ratify contract, prepare to return to jobs

Workers at Allegheny Technologies have ratified a four-year deal, ending a strike that began March 30.

The deal covers about 1,300 workers, including about 40 at a specialty metals plant in Lockport. Members of the United Steelworkers union were on strike at a total of nine ATI plants.

“Our members showed tremendous strength and solidarity, beating back demands for concessions that would have hurt generations of workers,” said Tom Conway, president of United Steelworkers International. “This contract reflects how truly powerful working people can be when we fight together.”

The Steelworkers union did not announce what percentage of ballots were cast in favor of the deal.

The hourly workers will start returning to their jobs early next week, said Natalie Gillespie, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh-based ATI. The new contract runs through the end of February 2025.

“We look forward to resuming operations with our employees in place, working safely to deliver our commitments to customers,” said Kim Fields, an ATI executive. “We appreciate the efforts of our salaried workforce and the temporary replacement workers who helped maintain operations during the work stoppage, enabling us to meet our customers’ needs and protecting the business during the strike.”