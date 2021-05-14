ATI, Steelworkers open to involving mediator as strike continues

As the strike at Allegheny Technologies drags on, the United Steelworkers union is looking to a federal mediator for help.

The walkout at nine ATI facilities – including 40 workers at a plant in Lockport – began March 30. The Steelworkers union says it has told the Federal Reconciliation Mediation and Conciliation Service that the union would be willing to participate in joint discussions to help resolve the strike.

A mediator helps the two sides with their negotiations, but does not have the authority to impose a settlement or determine contract terms.

Pittsburgh-based ATI said it is also open to the idea.

"We are interested in exploring ways to reach an agreement that that both rewards our hardworking team and contributes to the longtime viability of ATI," said Natalie Gillespie, a spokeswoman. "We welcome the support of federal mediation in making that happen."

Matt Glynn

