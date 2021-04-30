 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATI reports quarterly loss amid strike
0 comments

ATI reports quarterly loss amid strike

Support this work for $1 a month
ATI

ATI in Lockport.

 Robert Kirkham / News file photo

Allegheny Technologies, the subject of a strike for a month at nine facilities, reported a $7.9 million loss in the first quarter.

About 1,300 Steelworkers are on strike against ATI, including 40 workers at a plant in Lockport. The walkout against the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer began March 30.

"At a time when we're losing money, we have a generous four-year contract proposal on the table," said Robert Wetherbee, ATI's president and CEO, during a conference call with analysts. "We want our (Steelworkers)-represented employees to come back to work."

In response to the conference call, the Steelworkers said ATI "can run from answering questions about the future for only so long."

"How long before ATI realizes their customers need us on the job?" the union said in a statement.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News