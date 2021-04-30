ATI reports quarterly loss amid strike

Allegheny Technologies, the subject of a strike for a month at nine facilities, reported a $7.9 million loss in the first quarter.

About 1,300 Steelworkers are on strike against ATI, including 40 workers at a plant in Lockport. The walkout against the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer began March 30.

"At a time when we're losing money, we have a generous four-year contract proposal on the table," said Robert Wetherbee, ATI's president and CEO, during a conference call with analysts. "We want our (Steelworkers)-represented employees to come back to work."

In response to the conference call, the Steelworkers said ATI "can run from answering questions about the future for only so long."

"How long before ATI realizes their customers need us on the job?" the union said in a statement.

Matt Glynn

