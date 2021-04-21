ATI gives Steelworkers deadline for latest contract offer

As the strike at Allegheny Technologies continues, the company has set a deadline for the Steelworkers union to accept the terms of its latest contract offer.

ATI said in a message to employees that its current offer to end the walkout will expire if the union does not accept it by 5 p.m. Monday, "at which point it will be replaced by an offer that begins to reflect the costs incurred by ATI as a result of the strike."

The Steelworkers said in an update to members that its bargaining committee will meet Thursday "to discuss the open issues, and we will provide a complete report after the meeting. We stand together in unity and will not allow ATI to divide us."

About 1,300 Steelworkers at nine sites – including 40 workers at a plant in Lockport – have been on strike against Pittsburgh-based ATI since March 30. The two sides resumed bargaining this week.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.