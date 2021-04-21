 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATI gives Steelworkers deadline for latest contract offer
0 comments

ATI gives Steelworkers deadline for latest contract offer

Support this work for $1 a month
ATI USW strike in Lockport

Steelworkers seen on strike at ATI in Lockport.

 Robert Kirkham / News file photo

As the strike at Allegheny Technologies continues, the company has set a deadline for the Steelworkers union to accept the terms of its latest contract offer.

ATI said in a message to employees that its current offer to end the walkout will expire if the union does not accept it by 5 p.m. Monday, "at which point it will be replaced by an offer that begins to reflect the costs incurred by ATI as a result of the strike."

The Steelworkers said in an update to members that its bargaining committee will meet Thursday "to discuss the open issues, and we will provide a complete report after the meeting. We stand together in unity and will not allow ATI to divide us."

About 1,300 Steelworkers at nine sites – including 40 workers at a plant in Lockport – have been on strike against Pittsburgh-based ATI since March 30. The two sides resumed bargaining this week.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo's cherry blossoms in bloom

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News