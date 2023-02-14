Athenex, the struggling drug company that was in danger of having its stock booted off the Nasdaq stock exchange because of its low price, is doing a reverse stock split on Wednesday to end the immediate threat of delisting.

The reverse stock split will give Athenex shareholders a single, higher-priced share for every 20 shares that they currently own. The reverse split does not increase or decrease the value of an investors' holdings. It merely increases the stock price by converting 20 current shares into one.

Athenex's shares were trading for just under 19 cents per share on Tuesday, far below the $1 threshold that the Nasdaq last year told the company its shares must be trading above to remain listed on the exchange. The deadline for Athenex's shares above the $1 threshold was March 14, and Athenex stock has not topped $1 since the beginning of last year.

With the reverse stock split, an investor holding 20 shares of Athenex stock, now valued at 19 cents per share, or $3.80 in all, will on Wednesday own a single share of Athenex stock with a price of $3.80.